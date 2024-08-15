5 Epic Cape Town Places At Which To Hang Out With Your Friends

As we gear up for the first Red Bull Unlocked in Cape Town, here is a look at some of the best hangout spots the Mother City has to offer.

01 Modular

Modular © Supplied

Set in the heart of Cape Town, Modular isn't just a cocktail bar. It's a creative space where music, art, and mixology intermingle seamlessly together. Be sure to be serenaded by one of the city's top local talent DJs as you indulge in their masterfully crafted cocktails. The inside of the venue, with modern decor and soft lighting, exudes an easy air in the place. Golden hour arrives, those large windows allow views over the city, making this the perfect place to just chill out and lap up the Cape Town skyline.

02 ARCADE

ARCADE © Supplied

Arcade boasts a setting that is stylish, alive, and oozing an aura of sophistication—always the best place to grab that sundowner. ARCADE doesn't disappoint with its stylish décor and Instagram-ready interior, offering the perfect backdrop for the trendsetters of Cape Town. Their cocktail menu has a mix of classic cocktails as well as new inventions, so nobody is left out. The outside seating is well-used and makes it possible to watch all of the lives on the streets as you sip away. And as the sun sets, this place becomes even more electric, making ARCADE a great place to start your night.

03 Café Caprice

Cafe Caprice © Supplied

Situated on the famed Camps Bay strip, Café Caprice has become the ultimate beachfront destination for a sundowner. The bar is only a hop, skip, and a jump from the ocean, and it provides a location for unparalleled views of the Atlantic sunset. Cocktails and light bites to share at your own pace go with the chilled-out, beachy feeling. Whether it's the fresh sea air outside on the terrace or inside where it's cooler, Café Caprice offers up the perfect views to witness the transformation of day into night.

Souk © Supplied

SOUK brings an exotic edge to Cape Town's world of cocktails. This ultra-modern design gives this place an extraordinary elegance and fascination with its interiors. Inspired by the Middle East, the cocktail list carries global influences across each drink. By night, ambient lighting and fully cushioned seats make SOUK the best place to relax with friends. In the venue, no detail is spared, from the experiences to ensure each is momentous.

04 Destiny

Destiny © Supplied

Destiny lends itself to a sundowner setting with panoramic luxury, located in a up-market position, elegant design and classy feel—a preference by the elite in Cape Town. The cocktail menu is made with precision: classic options intermingle with unique creations, doing justice to any refined palate. Swig your drink as the huge windows frame the city around you in sunset, turning it all golden. Destiny is a must if you are looking to have a high-end evening out.

These venues also double as really cool sundowner spots and were a part of the Red Bull Unlocked event that hit Cape Town this summer. Each will boast its own, unique vibe, showing a hint of the best of what Cape Town nightlife has to offer. Make sure to check them out and get a feel for the magic of a Cape Town sunset with cocktail in hand. See more at Red Bull Unlocked.