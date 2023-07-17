We talk to the Saffa coach in Carissa Moore's corner

One-time QS campaigner and world surf explorer, Duncan Scott is Carissa Moore 's 'JBay Coach' -- the partnership has flourished. Let's check in on what is, what was and what should still be:

1. How long have you been surfing JBay?

My first grom sessions in J-Bay were in 1985, so about 38 years lining up at the keyhole now.

2. How did you meet Carissa? Did someone think you could help her, or was it a chance meeting?

Former US WQS pro surfer Sean 'Purple' Hayes was instrumental in bringing us together. He is now the performance manager at Red Bull High-Performance Centre in Santa Monica, California. His concept was to place her in steady and knowledgeable hands and build a J-Bay campaign from there.

He explained the HPC's informal motto of 'human potential capacitated,' of Red Bull utilizing innovative resources to give their athletes those incremental but meaningful advantages that make all the difference in elite and ground-breaking sports.

3. How did you find her at first? Shy? Gregarious?

Carissa is a genuinely warm, giving and caring person. Intelligent, interested, grounded, and quick to laugh. Met her on a wintry afternoon at the contest scaffold, and it was big hugs, warm smiles and excitement to be in South Africa. She balances the considerable demands on her time as a multiple world champ with genuine time made for others and some personal recharge time in the form of beloved afternoon naps.

Many surfing world champions have in the past commented on how chasing a world title is ultimately a very selfish pursuit; the huge challenge necessitates putting your own title campaign priorities absolutely first. Carissa is impressive in the way she has sought to find a way to give back selflessly of her time and influence along the road to her world titles through her Moore Aloha foundation and many other initiatives. So, genuine, giving and warm is a concise summary!

Carissa Moore © Trevor Moran/ Red Bull Content Pool

4. What was the most basic thing about surfing Supers that might have impacted her approach?

Austrian classical pianist Artur Schnabel stated, "The notes I handle no better than many pianists. But the pauses between the notes, ah, that is where the art resides."

Patience. The pauses between. This is one aspect that is easily overlooked and overcooked at Supers.

There are many links between music and surfing, and the best JBay surfers show great pacing with the wave, not feeling compelled to launch immediately into some preordained string of manoeuvres.

Visually too, JBay boardwalk lore states that 'It's an easy wave to surf, a difficult wave to surf well.'

So just being patient in your approach while flying down the line. Equally, you will sit through some long lulls while the clock eats itself. Being patient and finding the best waves is key.

5. How long did you work with her before she got a win?

2018 was our first year working together, there were very promising indicators, but we didn't get the full results we were working towards. The win was still out there, and we had plenty more gas in the tank to give, and we just needed to find the right pathway to connect with the event win.

In 2019, Carissa flew straight over from the Brazil event to Port Elizabeth, stayed with us, settled in, and we got to work early at JBay. The extra work and some deeper motivations we found made those fine margin differences happen in Carissa's favour, and she nailed a gratifying win at solid Supers. In 2022, after a covid event hiatus, Carissa got 3rd, with her run towards the final hindered by a priority interference. Her surfing and motivation were at winning levels.

6. What is your official title?

Officially, it goes 'Red Bull - Subject Matter Expert – Coaching Consultant – JBay Open Event,' more colloquially, it is an ambassador for Red Bull High-Performance Centre. Carissa is my key focus, but I am also at hand to arrange any assistance required for other athletes, whether arranging logistics, equipment, additional physio or medical attention. Just building those small advantages and connecting to resources to allow the athletes to hit their high-performance peaks.

7. How does your work with Carissa extend after the J-Bay period?

Besides working 'live' at JBay, I also watch and review every wave Carissa rides in competition at all the other WSL events worldwide and many of her freesurf edits. I send live notes during each heat while the heat's impression, impact and flow are fresh, and an overview recap with broader perspectives afterwards. This offers Carissa a different, pulled-back perspective while she is 'in the zone' at the time.

This helps to build continuity, consistency and trust, and the constant information flow helps to see if we are on the same page in assessing performances and improvement opportunities.

Between JBay 2019 and the 2022 event, I reviewed about 2100 waves, including the replays. So it feels like we are good to go whenever she arrives here, comfortable and committed to supporting her journey.

8. One can give many tips about the actual dynamics of JBay, south swell, the car park section etc., but your work also goes to the power of the mind.

The few inches between the ears is the most crucial terrain in elite sports. And tapping into those deepest wells of motivation, matching passion and purpose, is where the game-changing moments happen. Overcoming doubts, setbacks and challenges to perform at peak levels.

In South Africa, it's no secret that our country faces huge negative challenges every day. And one of the rare moments that bring us South Africans some much-needed hope is when our sportsmen and women succeed.

I learned much about coaching and motivation by watching Rassie Erasmus come in as the new Springbok Rugby coach just 18 months ahead of the Rugby World Cup. He moulded a misfiring, rudderless, frustrated team into a world-dominating winning machine. In a hopelessly short period, his structures and motivational inputs culminated in both Rugby Championship and World Cup wins in 2019. So, with the right mindset and motivation, anything is possible.

Rassie's motivation was not just to put your body on the line for the teammate next to you but to fight to give hope and inspiration to every kid, and adult in South Africa, no matter their background. To provide hope and inspiration as to what is possible. To fight for a cause greater than oneself.

For the 2019 event, I was striving to find a pathway of connectable dots that would lead Carissa to her first event win in JBay, a huge confidence boost en route to a potential fourth world title. Still, it was also the qualifying year for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Here, surfing would feature for the first time in history as an Olympic sport. For some reason, I kept reflecting upon the story of Duke Kahanamoku.

In my pre-event notes, I wrote:

"With a world title in range, as well as the Olympics on the mind, I shared with Riss that Tokyo 2020 is 100 years since renowned Hawaiian surfer /swimmer /beachboy Duke Kahanamoku, who is regarded as the father of modern surfing, achieved his Olympic prime with 2 Gold medals in swimming at the 1920 Antwerp Olympics. In a perfect scenario, Riss could win the first Olympic Gold for surfing, 100 years after her male Hawaiian counterpart had done so in swimming, whilst spreading the sport of surfing around the world with him. A full circle tale one century in the making. Now that would be amazing to tell if the opportunity arises…."

Carissa Moore © Jeremiah Klein / Red Bull Content Pool

Carissa, a local of the South Shore of Oahu, would have walked past Duke's statue countless times as a young girl, a tiny surfboard tucked under her arm. Now she had a pathway to fulfil his Olympic dream.

The seed was planted. Carissa won the JBay Open in 2019, followed by her fourth surfing World Title and the first Olympic Gold in surfing. Connecting one dot at a time, taking one step at a time, until a 100-year dream was fulfilled. That is the power of the mind.