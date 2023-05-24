CC_Banderas' Perfect Night Out: A Journey Through Victoria Yards

CC_Banderas as she embarks on a journey through Victoria Yards, exploring the best that this multifaceted space will offer for one night only this coming weekend for Red Bull Unlocked .

01 Immersive Events and Performances

Victoria Yards will be teeming with creativity as various collaborators come together to offer an unforgettable night. From Altar Bar to Ayepyep, Best Friends Street Bar, Blondie Restaurant Cape Town, Brown Sugar, Jozi Gin, The Hang Awt 1632, The Last Alpaca, and Until Until Group, there's something for everyone. Make sure not to miss the special first look at the Jessica Mashaba Experience! And with performances by renowned artists like Blxckie, Maglera Doe Boy, Felo le Tee, DJ LeSoul, and DJ Que, the night promises to be a showcase of formidable talent.

02 Exploring Victoria Yards

Victoria Yards, located in Lorentzville, Johannesburg, is a space that has undergone a remarkable transformation. Once a steam laundry in the 1940s, it stood abandoned until creative minds, learners, and entrepreneurs turned it into a hub of artistic expression. Today, it houses various creative tenants and serves as an events venue, providing an immersive experience for visitors.

03 The Vibe

When it comes to a perfect night out, the company you keep plays a vital role. Victoria Yards offers a positive and energetic atmosphere, ensuring good vibes all around. The mantra here is "good energy, no bad vibes." Whether you're exploring the different venues or enjoying the performances, the vibe at Victoria Yards is bound to leave you feeling uplifted.

04 The Music

Music sets the tone for any night out, and Victoria Yards has curated a diverse lineup to satisfy all musical tastes. Before heading out, CC Bandera recommends listening to contemporary soul artists like Sir Brent Faiyaz and Tems. Alternatively, the K-Mat mix provides a great soundtrack to get you in the mood. And once you arrive at the club, be prepared for electrifying performances by DJs Lag, K-Mat, and Lelowhatsgood. Their infectious beats will keep you on the dance floor all night long.

05 The Space

Victoria Yards offers a variety of spaces to suit different preferences. If CC Bandera is looking for an intimate setting with a genuinely friendly atmosphere, she heads to Best Friends Street Bar. Here, everything is within eye view, creating a sense of inclusiveness where everyone feels seen. On the other hand, The Last Alpaca provides a unique experience with its indoor and outdoor spaces. Surrounded by lush greenery and vibrant plants, it offers a refreshing environment to relax and enjoy the night.

06 The Food

After a night of dancing and excitement, it's only natural to crave some delicious snacks. CC Bandera's go-to option is the Best Friends burgers. These mouthwatering burgers strike the perfect balance, not too hot like wings, and are topped with chili mayo sauce that adds just the right amount of kick. Another must-try option is the Ayepyep platter, which offers a variety of delectable choices. And for those looking for a burst of flavor, the Best Friends chicken pops are the ultimate indulgence.

Victoria Yards is the place to be for an unforgettable night out in Johannesburg. With its immersive events, incredible performances, diverse spaces, and delicious food options, it offers a complete package for entertainment seekers. CC