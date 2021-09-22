An alternative view on some iconic South African sites this Heritage Day

Surfing
September marks Heritage Month and is a time to reflect on the many things that make us uniquely South African. But it's also Tourism Month – a call for you to get out there and explore your heritage through as many tourism adventures as you can!
South Africa has been a much-loved destination for tourists worldwide, and these visitors bring a welcome boost to the economy. However, with the pandemic limiting international travel, it's up to locals to the economy and our incredible tourism destinations open for business.
DURBAN BEACHFRONT
Watch Abdo ‘Dado’ Feghali drift around Durban, in something out of every petrolhead’s fantasy joy ride as ‘Dado’ drifted some of its most iconic spots.
Travel influencer, Boujee Traveller says there’s a reason why South Africa is such a popular destination for international travellers.
“We should be tourists in our country because there’s so much to explore. We have the Big Five, nine unique provinces and so many beautiful cultures. But following the pandemic, our economy has taken a huge knock and our tourism destinations and hospitality industry are still recovering – and it’s up to us to invest in our country. Our country is so rich in culture and possibility, and travel is a great way to get in tune with our heritage,” she says.
OUR COASTLINE
Unable to travel internationally in 2020, Jordy Smith and the man known as ‘MFeb’ took full advantage as soon as lockdown restrictions were lifted locally, to load up Jordy’s Jeep Wrangler and go surf tripping.
POLOKWANE
Red Bull Dance Your Style touring dancer and sbujwa essentialist Limpopo Boy is a rural up-start who beat the odds to become a leading figure in his field, admired by many across Mzansi. Watch his spotlight below:
SOWETO TOWERS
“The first time I saw Soweto Towers I was blown away. It's a standout landmark with a rich history that my generation can experience. My dream of breaking the record became a reality at the Soweto Towers, to be able to achieve that in my own country was something truly special. I want people to get inspired and never forget that our country is a melting pot of rich landmarks that one can conquer," said Thomas van Tonder.
BLYDE RIVER CANYON
As you've never seen it before...With Black Motion
CAPE TOWN CITY SCAPES
Ride along as BMX rider Murray Loubser is transported from a lecture room into a BMX scene scape in and around Cape Town.
THE DRAKENSBERG
‘uKhahlamba’ is the Zulu name for the Drakensberg mountain range. Colloquially it means ‘the barrier of spears’ ... And these mystical pinnacles have been a magnet for adventure seekers for years. The Red Bull Air Force answered that call too...
