Freerunning
Experience Johannesburg as you've never seen it before
Run along as Dominic Di Tommaso flips, rolls and flies his way through some iconic landmarks of the 'City of Gold' as Johannesburg is affectionately known.
Johannesburg is informally known as ‘egoli’ for ‘The City of Gold’ thanks to its rich gold-mining history. To most it is a concrete jungle of skyscrapers, malls and residential areas. For freerunner Dominic Di Tommaso is grown-up's playground. With incredible sights, sounds and stories around every corner, follow his flip-filled journey through some of the most beautiful landmarks in the city, from Gold Reef City to Hillbrow’s Ponte, Soweto Theatre and the heights of the city’s CBD Sandton Skyline.
AROUND THE WORLD
Di Tommaso is a former garbage-collector who grew up with a passion for dance, ballet and figure skating, the Australian native has taken his passion for movement to amazing heights. From Switzerland and Belgium to Istanbul's 550-year-old Grand Bazaar, he’s taken on punishing urban landscapes and iconic structures around the world – creating some eye-watering and vertigo-inducing video content along the way.
When he saw Johannesburg (aka The City of Gold) he was blown away. “I love the uniqueness of each location and how it’s architecture is informed by its culture – it’s past as well as its present. I love the variety of obstacles, ledges and walls I find in each country and how each one offers up its challenges differently” he said.
THRILLS AND SPILLS
Despite his Instagram account featuring many falls and spills that leave even viewers wincing in pain, Dom is still able to bring a thrilling elegance to the demanding world of freerunning and parkour, leaping with such style that he’s amassed over 1.6M Instagram followers and is a regular at the world’s highest profile freerunning competition, the Red Bull Art of Motion.
FOR THE LOVE OF FREERUNNING
“I’d love to think that my passion for freerunning has inspired other athletes over the years that I’ve been sharing it with the world” he says. “It’s a goal of mine to get as many people interested in and engaged by this sport, and if it can help someone else growing up the same way that it’s helped me that’s all I can ask for.”