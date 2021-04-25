Courtnae' Paul and B-Boy Benny are Mzansi's Best Breakers

Part of this story Red Bull BC One View Event Calendar

With 2020’s Red Bull BC One National Cypher cancelled, the excitement among the competing b-boys and b-girls at this year’s cypher was palpable. “I think it’s good for the community. It’s good to be moving and it’s amazing to see everyone dancing again,” Judge B-Boy Vouks notes.

Backstage, the top 16 b-boys and top 4 b-girls warmed up in a relaxed circle, got in some cardio on stationary bikes, or loosened up their muscles with a sports massage. Meanwhile, the judes discussed what they’ll be focusing on amongst themselves. “Energy, originality, explosive moves. A clean dancer that’ll blow the socks off the rest of the competition,” explains judge Ambrose, with judge B-Girl Mel Rock agreeing, saying that “spice or individual flavour and style, as well as personality and entertainment” are important.

With beats by DJ Maramza before and after the competition, a performance by Cape Town hip hop legends Youngsta CPT, DJ Ready D, and DJ Azhul, as well as The Cutt laying down the breaks for the competition, the night’s soundtrack was reinforced breakings integral part in the culture of hip hop.

Thanks to the raw energy and sheer passion of the dancers, the rounds flew by with the competition ending an hour earlier than planned. The b-girl semifinals passed in a blink of an eye and in the next moment B-Girl Mids and Courtnae' Paul were battling it out in the finals. While Port Elizabeth’s Mids put in a strong effort, showcasing her acrobatic skills that she has been adding into her repertoire. It was however Courtnae’ Paul , in her first BC One appearance, that would get the judges votes thanks to her power, attitude, and style.

“For me, it’s no longer about proving anything, it’s about showing up,” says Courtnae’ Paul about going to the world finals in Poland, adding that “It’s about repping the best that I can. I think Poland is that final bit of validation. Knowing I’m going there, I’m going to train ten times harder!”

The top 16 b-boys were also whittled down quickly to the quarter finals and then the semis. The first semi final saw two-time BC One winner B-Boy Meaty take on B-Boy Benny with both showing why they are some of the best breakers in the country. Despite Meaty’s energy and flair, it would be Benny going to the final. B-Boy Krazy Kayzo and B-Boy Toufeeq’s semi final was a battle of control and power with both putting in a good effort but Toufeeq ultimately coming out on top.

The finals was a frantic affair with both b-boys showing their attitude and sense of humour, as well as skills. Such was the intensity that both kept battling after the three rounds with shirts off and the crowd worked into a frenzy. While Toufeeq delivered a strong performance, showcasing his strength, it was ultimately B-Boy Benny that took the trophy thanks to powerful display.

“I didn’t think I was going to win, I just came here to inspire the new generation to go out there and represent themselves. If they can see I can do it, they can do it. So for me, this is my last year doing BC One because I want to give it up for the next generation but I want to thank everyone for the support,” a stunned B-Boy said after his win.

While the night is about competition, it also showed the compassionate nature of the breaking community, with the support and encouragement that the breakers give each other clearly visible. As kids from the audience took to the stage to dance themselves post-final, it became clear the positive impact breaking can have on the next generation.

