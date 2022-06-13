The life and times of an expedition photographer

It took Ryan Sandes and expedition running partner Ryno Griesel 16 Days, 6 Hours and 56 Minutes to run the 1100 kilometres (with over 33 000m of ascent) around Lesotho. It was the toughest challenge the pair – who also hold the FKT on the Drakensberg Grand Traverse as well as on a section of the Great Himalaya Trail – have ever undertaken. And it wasn't just tough for the runners, they had a back-up crew who endured long hours, wild weather and treacherous terrain. Red Bull photographer, Craig Kolesky was an integral part of this back-up team.
The full back-up team consisting of horse support on some mountain sections under the leadership of Wiesmann Nel, motorcycle support on the mountain by Gert and Francois and vehicle support by Adrian Saffy, Craig and Stephan Griesel.
To achieve a project of this scale you need the right support. Ryan and I were extremely fortunate to have a world class support team
"Going into Navigate Lesotho, we knew it was going to pretty rough," Craig explains, outlining how they knew they would often be days without being able to get to a shop or towns for a resupply. "So we kitted out the car pretty much specifically for the trip."
Craig added a lot of gear items to the car to gear it for self-sufficient overlanding. "Some of the main things we needed to do was make sure we could feed the guys and have a combination of cold food and proper cooking equipment on the car." *(Learn more about the supplies they carried, here)
Power (electricity) was the second big consideration. "We needed to charge the guys' headlights, their GPS devices, and their watches. So we had Goal Zero in the car to charge everything and the Goal Zero were charged by solar panels. The funny thing is, it rained for most of the trip, so we never had sun, so we couldn't really charge anything off the solar so we had a back-up system that charged the Goal zeros from the car's dual batteries.
"What I look for in a product is something that's durable and can last long after all, this is Africa and a lot of overlanding companies do test their equipment in Africa. I’ve been to Namibia a few times and that's pretty rough but the stuff we drove in Lesotho and the weather we went through, doesn't come close to anything that I’ve gone overlanding in or just driving in general. The roads were rough!"
According to Craig the mountain river crossings they had to contend with were pretty intense. "We learnt a lot from the trip as well and going into our next project we’re going to be even better equipped."
From shooting events such as Red Bull King of the Air and Red Bull BC One to athlete portraits and multi-day expeditions, it's all in a day's work for a Red Bull photographer. Craig Conquered Those Days by fueling up on Red Bull for those long driving stints.