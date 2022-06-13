The life and times of an expedition photographer

Power (electricity) was the second big consideration. "We needed to charge the guys' headlights, their GPS devices, and their watches. So we had

Goal Zero

in the car to charge everything and the Goal Zero were charged by solar panels. The funny thing is, it rained for most of the trip, so we never had sun, so we couldn't really charge anything off the solar so we had a back-up system that charged the Goal zeros from the car's dual batteries.