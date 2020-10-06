A new Crash Bandicoot game? It’s about time...

However, while Mario and to a lesser extent Sonic, have continued to spawn multiple games over the years, Crash fans have had to make do with just fond memories of their times with the zany marsupial. Some nostalgic gamers managed to relive these memories a few years ago when the original trilogy was remastered for latest generation consoles as part of the Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy. While this may have scratched their itch for a while, what they've really been waiting for is a brand new Crash game and finally Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s about time has released.

This game is the first original entry in the Crash franchise in more than 10 years and in my opinion, it has been worth the wait. Immediately one is struck by the quality of the animation and art style which have been revamped for a more modern aesthetic. Speaking of modern improvements, the developers, Toys for Bob, have introduced a “modern mode” which is a tad more forgiving than previous Crash Bandicoot titles – allowing players to redo stages from checkpoints an unlimited amount of times. You’re still welcome to play in the classic limited-lives mode but be warned this is no kids game.

Crash Bandicoot 4 gameplay © Activision

It’s something that one sometimes forgets with modern games - just how tough games used to be and Crash games were some of the toughest platforming experiences around. The first few levels of Crash Bandicoot 4 had me completing them with relative ease, not dropping a single life and getting most of the extra collectables. After a few levels, I had quickly given up on getting any collectables and was more than content to simply survive the level. While the completionist in me might go back and try to get all those damn diamonds, for now just passing is good enough for me.

Without spoiling the story too much because, for the most part, these sorts of games have never needed much of a narrative motivation to provide the player with a good time (I mean how many times and ways can Bowser kidnap Princess Peach, for example?) serial bad guys Uka Uka, Neo Cortex and N.Tropy escape prison by ripping a hole in space and time and it’s Crash and co’s job to stop them. This creates the backdrop for not only a variety of settings both geographically and historically, from pirate-infested harbours to apocalyptic junkyards, but also a means to introduce several new abilities linked to four Quantum Masks who are the guardians of space and time.

Crash Bandicoot 4 © Activision

These special masks give Crash the ability to bend the rules of reality and gain advanced ways to conquer dangerous obstacles. The Time Mask allows him to slow down objects, the Dark Matter Mask allows Crash to destroy various obstacles, the Gravity Mask lets him walk on the ceiling and finally the Mask of Phase grants Crash the ability to phase objects between dimensions. As each of these new abilities is introduced, it takes a few minutes to get used to them before you are stringing together insane combos and solving seemingly impossible feats.

The developers have introduced several new advanced gameplay mechanics like wall-running, rail grinding and rope swinging which create several new puzzle opportunities for players to master. Crash 4 allows players to play either as the eponymous Bandicoot, his companion CoCo and also a few key stages as Tawna who provides a few new gameplay mechanics with her trusty whip.