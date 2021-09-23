Celebrating the rich heritage of CSGO in South Africa

Counter Strike Global Offensive released on 21 August 2012 and quickly became one of the primary esports in South Africa. Throughout the years it has captivated the hearts of local fans, with each year culminating in a big October LAN event to determine which team reigns supreme in South Africa. The LAN event has changed names, sponsors and locations but the prestige of being the year’s top performer remains.

What began as a weekend yearly LAN in the “basements” of rAge has transformed into a thriving competitive scene with a multitude of tournaments. CSGO is the big daddy of South African esports. The title easily led the charge in growing competitive gaming locally and survived what most would call the South African Esports bubble burst in 2018. In fact, 2018 saw South African CSGO thrive on the global stage, with Bravado Gaming moving their roster to America and allowing local fans to watch a team do the seemingly impossible - coming second at Dreamhack Winter and having players picked up by global juggernaut at the time, Cloud9 Gaming.

While younger players will know the story of Bravado and the subsequent international long term trip for the ATK roster, which is attempting to follow in their footsteps, what they might not know is the stories of the legends who came before them. CSGO has arguably been the game to send more competitive South African gamers overseas than any other so far. There are a multitude of players that not only forged the path we’ve seen the likes of Bravado and ATK walk down now, but were instrumental in creating the storylines, the rivalries and the beauty that makes South African CSGO what it is. There are easily more than thirty players that have crossed land and sea to wave our flag. However, with the title celebrating its ninth birthday this year, it felt fitting to get nine South African legends together to share the past and celebrate the future.

Roll call of honour

Riaan “stYle” van Niekerk is now 34 years old and has played Counter Strike 1.3 to 1.6, which would be from the early 2000s. He has played CSGO since it came out, being a dominating force as a member of Damage Control before choosing to play the game for fun in 2018. stYle represented South Africa for CS 1.6 seven times, four times at France ESWC, twice at Korea WCG and once for the Russian KODE5. He also travelled to Dubai WESG for CSGO after claiming the third qualifying spot.

Dimitri “Detrony” Hadjipaschali , has been playing CSGO since its existence in 2012. More than half of his 30 years have been dedicated to Counter Strike as a franchise. Detrony has won multiple South African Telkom DGL and VS Gaming titles in Counter Strike. He has been part of teams that have won multiple local ESWC Qualifiers to compete at ESWC Paris Games Week and ESWC Montreal. Detrony has been invited to compete at Dreamhack events for CSGO and Quake. He was part of the team that came 1st at a Dreamhack Invitational in Mumbai, second at Dreamhack Open Winter and 1st in ESEA MDL Season 28 in North America. His successes are longer than this entire article, so we’ve likely left something out! He’s the OG of South African CSGO.

22-year-old Aran “Sonic” Groesbeek is a name recognised in CSGO globally. Part of Bravado’s project destiny, he was later signed to Cloud9 and currently competes internationally with the Extra Salt roster. He has competed at the highest level of CSGO internationally for four years now. He has won the North American Mountain Dew League, was part of the rosters that came second at Dreamhack Winter as well as second at Funspark in Serbia. Sonic has won multiple South African titles, North American Dreamhack titles and ESL titles.

Robby “blackpoisoN” da Loca retired from competitive CSGO in 2019 but the 28 year old began playing the game competitively in late 2013. Before the release of Global Offensive he played the previous versions of CS casually. blackpoisoN joined Bravado Gaming in 2013 when he was 23 years old and it was a team he admired during his teenage years. He cites this as one of his personal achievements and also cites competing at Dreamhack Winter 2014 Major as another achievement, saying “we got destroyed but it was a super great experience!”. blackpoisoN moved to Sweden in 2015 and qualified for FPL EU where he played against some of the biggest names in CSGO at the time, many of them his idols. He’s won multiple South African events and qualifiers but says Winning ESL Africa and ESWC Qualifiers were the two very important ones that stand out for him.

Sharon “ShazZ” Waison claimed victory at the 2015 Copenhagen Games, making her one of the first South African CSGO players to claim an international victory. She also was part of the team that Won DGL in 2017 and travelled to China for WESG. She is a prolific personality in the South African CSGO community despite retiring from the game competitively.

Old school LAN © Supplied

Richard “deviaNt” Leigh Groves has been playing competitive CSGO for more than 10 years. He has been a staple of the South African scene winning multiple DoGaming (now VS Gaming) League LAN finals at rAge with Bravado Gaming. He was part of the roster that claimed a hat-trick in 2013, 2014 and 2015 respectively. His personal achievements go all the way back to 2008 when he was able to ACE SK Gaming on home ground after the MSSA flew the team in to compete in a Call of Duty competition (yeah, we don’t get that one either). Bravado’s Cent managed to negotiate a friendly CS 1.6 match after said COD competition. deviaNt and his roster managed to draw them on Nuke, where he aced the SK team and earned the nickname “Moneybags”, because of all his in-game cash. In 2015 he was part of the team that won the ESWC Montreal qualifier. In 2014, as part of Bravado Gaming, the team were invited to compete in Dreamhack Winter in Sweden and because of the then local rivalry with Energy esports, the team had to beat them in a fair qualifier for a spot at the international competition. That victory was a goal deviaNt had set for himself.

Trevor “Kanii” Morley has claimed a host of titles during his time in CSGO, where he has featured on a multitude of top line ups. His victories include claiming first place at ESL Africa 2017, the ESWC Qualifier in 2017, the 2019 VS Masters Competition and the 2018 Mettlestate RUSH competition. His roster was second in the Mettlestate 1 million rand competition in 2016 and second in Dreamhack Mumbai 2018. Kanii also thinks it is important to highlight the personal achievement of having “a bunch of second place losses to Bravado Gaming”.

Thulani “LighteRTZ” Sishi ’s voice might be the one you recognise now, as he commentates a host of South African CSGO events, but he had a hugely successful career as a pro player in a host of line ups. His first victory was at UBERLAN 2006 where his brother and him competed in team District Six (d6). He says the team had no business winning the event as younglings up against CC, which was one of South Africa’s best teams at the time. LighteRTZ was part of the roster that attended ESWC in France in 2014, claiming a 10 round streak against NAVI on Nuke. He claimed first place at EGE Lan 2015, Mweb Masters Series 2015, Telkom Masters in 2015 and a third place as team coach for Goliath Gaming in Dreamhack India Delhi in 2019.

Every legends lineup needs some young blood, making it fitting to throw Dean “MassacRe” Davids into the mix. The young star arrived at the Telkom Masters in 2016 at the age of 16. He’d only started playing CSGO a year or two before that. Most top players at the time said he was the one to watch and, in his first showing at the Telkom Masters (and first LAN), he finished in the top four. He went on to win the rAge ASUS Invitational in 2019.

Rage 2015 © VS Gaming

When thinking back to your time in South African CSGO, what is your favourite memory that sticks out?

stYle: The first Mettlestate Samsung Galaxy CSGO Tournament with the R1 million prize pool. The venue and production were world class, including the logistics, amenities and accommodation. Players and teams were treated like royalty. It was the best competition I have participated in in South Africa, with a lot of fond memories.

Detrony: Honestly, there are so many, but one that stands out for myself, is this tweet:

It is a real feeling of accomplishment and a personal lifelong goal. Making it evident that South Africans have what it takes - going on to achieve a global #18 ranking on HLTV.org.

Sonic: Playing at my first rAge DGC event and everyone thought I was cheating, so I went to LAN to prove I wasn't and everyone gathered around me to watch 16 year old me play.

blackpoisoN: Most likely from the time I joined Bravado (cent, racno, Detrony and deviaNt were in the line up). I wish I could reverse time, go back to 2013 and do it ALL OVER AGAIN… but also handle my emotions better! I am super grateful for the Hadjipaschali brothers over at Bravado for all they've done. I’ve gained a lot of knowledge inside and outside of gaming from all my teammates during that time.

ShazZ: Not really a competitive memory, but it would have to be the love and support I received this year when I was fighting for my life in ICU. Reading all the tweets and messages from the CSGO community has humbled me and I am truly grateful for all the love.

deviaNt: Mettlestate's 1 Million Rand tournament was a real banger. The hype of the competition and the amount up for grabs. I wasn't really competing anymore at this stage but being an analyst for an event of this prestige will be memories for life! I still feel bad about trying to jump in and become a player half way through the league, but as a recently 'retired' player, this event made me FOMO hard. (My bad Anthrax). Also, winning the first ASUS ROG Invitational at Rage with Goliath Gaming and Detrony as a stand in was a real feel good moment for me. Bringing the past and my present together nicely - I felt I could 'retire' completely and be happy (that was 2 years ago now and I find myself back in Goliath Gaming still competing).

Making History © VS Gaming

Kanii: It would have to be winning ESL Africa in 2017. We won the tournament 3-0 vs Bravado in the final and we also played against Limitless, the North African team who we'd never faced before. Winning an official ESL tournament casted by Pansy felt surreal at the time.

LighteRTZ: Definitely the ESWC 2015 Qualifier Grand Finals against Energy Esports on LAN. It was a crazy crowd but the game was even crazier with back and forth rounds till the third map. It was on Cbble and I remember Detrony making a call then saying Toolz trust me. I remember running anti flash a good while until i heard the last flash bang pop and had a must win 1v1 duel vs Sonic onto the B bombsite. I knew if I won that duel we were going to Canada. I was quicker on the trigger, doubled down for the spray transfer to the second player on the site and closed it out on the last player on the retake. The whole venue erupted. The crowd banging on the booths. The sheer joy in my brother’s and friends faces was priceless. Cent from Bravado was almost in tears and so was I. You see it was all relieving for me, Energy dropped me from their team for Sonic 5 months prior, so I had a point to prove.

MassacRe: My best CSGO memory was the 2018 Mettlestate LAN. It was still the best LAN in South Africa, in my opinion. There were so many fun memories from that event. It was also my first tournament with Golz and I loved playing with him.

Making history © Supplied

Looking back on nine years, who is your all time favourite South African CSGO Player?

stYle: Detrony from Bravado Gaming. He was a thorn in the side of any team I’ve played in and a really scary and talented individual to play against. I much preferred to spectate him than to play against him. Every game he touches he is exceptional at: CS 1.6, Quake and CSGO. It was a pleasure following his and his team’s rise in South African CSGO and exporting that talent to North America to build a solid foundation for future CSGO players with the same aspirations.

Detrony: Looking at the older generation I’d say my brother Cent. He taught me all my early principles, approaches, understanding and how to be thinking about CS. Fundamentals that go deep and apply the same way to any version of CS - having started from version 1.5 all the way through to CSGO. For the newer generation I’d say JT. He is the front runner today when it comes to modern day CSGO in terms of how the game should be approached tactically - having experienced, leading and achieved versus high ranked teams around the world.

Sonic: Definitely JT. I’ve competed with him for a long time and been through thick and thin with him, with regards to Counter Strike.

blackpoisoN: There are a few but if I had to choose one then I'd say Domsterr. He's such a talented CS:GO player. We developed a really great friendship while playing together in Energy, Denial and ATK in North America.

ShazZ: DC G4mbit - Chris, who played with Damage Control, was such an amazing and genuine human being. He helped me to become the player I am today. He never treated me differently to the guys in the gaming scene and always supported me through my gaming journey. Rest in peace Chris, you’ll always be loved.

deviaNt: My all time favourite South African CSGO player would have to be Detrony, because of our long history in a team together (almost 10 years). His drive, dedication, commitment and passion really influenced and impacted me as a player and team mate in his squad. Detrony has always been at the top of the game and managed to achieve things with his brother Cent and their MGO Bravado Gaming that many in our generation only dreamed about doing. They led the way in many ways and made it a reality.

Kanii: My favorite all time local CS player would have to be between JT and Domsterr. I was in a team with JT for only a week or two but could tell he had a bright future, and with Domsterr, at one point we had played with each other for more than 3 years so it felt like we came up together.

Massacre rAge 2019 © VS Gaming

LighteRTZ: Sonic, I’d say. We have been opponents, teammates and good friends. He fits the criteria quite well. Reminds me of Anthem in 1.6, with the way he plays the game, it seems effortless at times. He is always a step ahead defying the laws of the game with unexpected plays and the shots he hits. The uniqueness in his play style is remarkable and cannot be replicated.

MassacRe: Sonic. His play style is very unique and when he was playing in South Africa it was just very interesting to watch and, at the time, it was very different. I’d also say Detrony. I always looked up to him and he was very flashy and one of the best players.

Rage 2015 © VS Gaming

Who do you think is the next big CSGO star who might be added to this list of legends in the future?

stYle: I’ve been a little bit out of touch with the up and coming scene, but I’d say probably the ATK squad currently trying to make an impact on the NA scene. It will most definitely put those four South Africans to the test. Hopefully the team can be successful and some of the individuals can rise to the top of the NA CS scene and solidify a career in competitive gaming internationally.

Detrony: I think this is a very tough question as I think there is a good list of younger players especially (some on a similar level) who have really high ceilings in the local scene right now. It’s really about mentality and attitude and how they use this to improve and elevate themselves. But a few off the top of my head (and there’s probably more): Mistem, Slowye, exe, zox and wipeout.

Sonic: Mistem. He’s always been a great player with a good work ethic and attitude.

blackpoisoN: To be honest, I am not sure. Unfortunately, I barely have time to watch any local or international CSGO matches or stay up-to-date with the rankings or rosters, I'm a boomer now! I do try to watch as much as possible though. I'd say adM is a beast for sure!

ShazZ: I've been watching a lot of South African CSGO lately and FROz3N has really caught my eye. He is very much underrated.

deviaNt: I'm afraid at this point in my life and career (33 years old, getting married etc) I believe I am too far separated from the "up and comers", to give an accurate answer. The next big stars I'm still watching are the likes of MisteM and Mango.

Kanii: I think the players to look out for are the young ones with a lot of promise like Frozen, Triton and Zox. I think out of those three, one of them could be the future "best player in the country", but that's up to them.

LighteRTZ: Triton from Sinister5, his raw mechanics and recent performance are some good indicators for me, maturity in his decision making is an added bonus and with the right mix of players and opportunity I feel he can do damage locally and internationally. Same Could be said about Frozen. I just feel he’s missing Consistent composure and decision making, which will come with time.

Finally, for a little bit of fun, can you share a funny memory of your time competing?

stYle: Winning the VS Gaming 2017 rAge expo event as Damage Control - only because Bravado Gaming and Energy Esports were playing in a different competition in the same venue.

Detrony: Again, far too many! One that comes to mind was playing at ESWC 2016 in Paris for the Group decider match vs LDLC, where we had to play on stage in front of hundreds of French local fans fully supporting our opponents (we won the first map in a BO3 and they reverse sweeped to win the series), every time we would lose a round, the crowd would go crazy, but every time we won a round, I remember looking down to my right at the bottom of the stage and seeing only my mom absolutely losing her mind on her own and the rest of the crowd being super still and quiet, which I thought was really cute and funny!

Sonic: I went to a LAN tournament in Europe (I won’t say which one) and afterwards went to a nightclub with a Brazilian team. We all had a flight the next morning at 6am and everyone got a bit too drunk. Fast forward to leaving the hotel on minimum sleep, I saw one of the Brazilian players drag his bag upside down (wheels on top) out of his room, across the hall, into the elevator and down to the lobby. He opened his bag in the lobby upside down and all of his stuff fell out, while everyone watched and his team laughed at him.

blackpoisoN: I don't remember any funny moments from a tournament or LAN event, as we all tried to behave chilled and presentable during our matches, we were very focused. The funniest moments were the week prior to a big tournament or LAN, when our team had to sleep over at a teammate’s house or rent an Airbnb for five to seven days in preparation for the event, to try to take the trophy home. During this stage, you're getting to hang out with your teammates, act silly, meme each other, crack jokes all day and just have a good time while discussing strategic plans for our upcoming matches.

ShazZ: I was playing BF3 on LAN and after the win some guy came up to me and shook my hand. He asked me if I was JokerBB’s girlfriend and I told him, no, I was playing in the game. To see his face in shock because I was a girl has to be one for the books!

deviaNt: Way too many! To try and pick one is difficult. One of the funniest moments for me personally was at a Mettlestate event (I remember playing at the Mettlestate offices) and it was against Zerochance’s Sin5 team, that at the time I think was Hackem, Dyvo and Flexee (I could be totally wrong here). I was playing for Goliath Gaming with Massacre, Nef and Golz. As expected, the Banter was super lit. Sitting in the same room, each team could hear each other, and as the first map progressed, the banter got more lit. The competitiveness was at an all time high! Fortunately we came out on top on the first map but we were told by the admins to tone the banter down as Zerochance had complained it was too much. (It was - we didn't care) - This felt like a victory by itself.

Kanii: My funniest tournament moment would probably be when I was playing under Energy and we were competing at Dreamhack Mumbai, we were playing vs team Entity a local indian team and I won a 1v3 in the pistol and stood up to celebrate and when I stood up I pulled out my headset + in-ear cables and we had to pause so I could go under the table and plug it all back, 5min technical pause because i needed to celebrate.

LighteRTZ: My first CSGO LAN, I joined a mixed team. There was this player on my team called Invert. There was something funny about him so after map one I went to his PC to watch him a bit… Then the realisation hit. I fell to my knees, looked up to the Gods and asked why didn’t I see the signs! The man was playing with his mouse INVERTED the entire time like a flight simulator!

MassacRe: My funniest CSGO memory was at my first LAN (Telkom Masters 2016). I was on the plane to Johannesburg with the APG team. They were our first opponents and I talked a lot of trash to them on the flight. They were sitting right next to my parents and I… then we ended up beating them.

The South African CSGO legacy continues this weekend with the 2021 VS Gaming Masters Finals taking place. A new era of champions will lift the trophy and begin writing their own stories to share in nine years time!