Meet the player taking the SA Tekken scene by storm

The win at the 2020 Red Bull Hit The Streets Tekken final went to Iggy Igsaan, who has mentored Callym for much of his competitive Tekken career. Iggy would go on to sign with Bravado Gaming and begin the process of shining a spotlight on the competitive Tekken scene in South Africa. However, his young prodigy wanted to add his own light too. Callym has announced that he will join Goliath Gaming - creating a master versus student story the South African Tekken and esports communities will love.

Tekken player Callym 'CydoniaAngel' Beukes © Supplied

Callym’s earliest gaming memory was when he was 7 years old and started playing a game called Killzone on the PS2, the first console he ever owned. However, the game wasn’t age appropriate and was soon taken away from him. Callym says regardless, he loved the game and some of his fondest memories as a gamer were sitting late at night completing chapter after chapter in the campaign. His time with Tekken has been relatively short. While he has played competitively for three years he says Tekken was his first ever fighting game that enthralled him: “Not only is this iteration my first ever introduction to Tekken but also the first-ever fighting game I chose to take seriously. Before I dabbled in a few but never to the extent that I do now. There was just something intrinsic about playing Tekken, I appreciated it the more I learnt about it. It’s so much fun and very exciting, no matter if you lose or win (preferably win though).”

For many fighting games enthusiasts, they aren’t always sure how to enter the competitive scene or what needs to be done to join competitive communities. Calm shared some insight into his own journey and gave some advice to new players.

For many players it can sometimes be hard to join the competitive scene. How did you get into competitive play?

The best advice I can give to anybody who wants to be competitive in Tekken is that you have to eliminate any fear that you have of losing because you will be doing a whole lot of that initially. The most important thing you can do is develop a mental resilience to rise to the challenges you will face and channel your failure for the better by taking it as a learning experience rather than responding negatively. Gaming like that from early on will help you become a better and constant competitor in the long term.

What are some of the obstacles Tekken players face in South Africa?

When it comes to Tekken and the fighting games community at large, in South Africa, we are very disconnected because of various reasons. We aren’t getting together and sharing knowledge or skills when compared to stronger scenes. I believe if we all move as one towards setting an assertive tone, outlying a direction for where we want to be as a community in the coming years and stamping out overall expectations for how our top players should conduct themselves in public then we would be accomplishing way more than what we are doing at the current moment.

Do you think the larger esports community in South Africa is sleeping on Fighting Games?

Very much so since we are often neglected in the South African esports community despite recent developments. If enough organisations provide opportunities to the community then the passion and ambition that is possessed by individuals within it will shine through and thus encourage more promising endeavors to take place in the future.

What are your long term goals as a competitive player?

I want to branch out of the local community and start competing at an international level. South Africa has never really burst into the scene over the years and I feel I’m capable of being a frontrunner if such an endeavor were to take place. In the future, when people think of Tekken in South Africa, I want them to think of me as a legendary figure who was able to trail blaze a path for everyone who came after him.

Why did you sign with Goliath Gaming?

For me, it’s a huge step in taking my competitive career to the next level. Aside from the benefits from joining an organisation such as GG, I have finally progressed from an amateur player to a competitive player after large amounts of time and effort being placed into what I considered to be an enjoyable pastime in the beginning. As far as MGOs in South Africa go, I believe GG are ranked among the very best in the eyes of many. Their furious drive and ambition are evident enough - they have some of the country’s top gaming talent under their banner. I’m glad to be on board with such an accomplished team and look forward to contributing to the growth and development of esports in whatever shape or form it may take - both on national and international levels.

The most important question: Can you beat Iggy?

Anything is possible at this point. My competitive record in the past hasn’t been stellar but recently I have been making strides when it comes to overall improvements as a player and the gap is getting smaller and smaller. Without Iggy, I don’t think I would be where I am right now today so it’s somewhat fitting that we are sharing the same stage as top contenders. I’ll do my best to make every fight with him a highlight, and perhaps make him proud to be my mentor who propelled me to be in this position in the first place.