We got an early look at Dakar Desert Rally

I feel I need to start any review I do about a car game with the warning that I am not a car guy. For me, a car is to go from point A to point B (and occasionally point C on weekends). The less time I spend in my car the better. So anytime I get to play or review a car game I am patently aware that I am not the target demographic and so many of the technical aspects of the game that die-hard petrolheads will fawn over are completely lost on me.

That being said I do find motorsport games fun and so much of this review is focused on how fun my time with Dakar Desert Rally was and how easy it is for a non-car guy like me to play.

Of course, even the uninitiated is most likely at least heard of the world-famous Dakar rally. A truly epic test of human endurance and motor engineering pitting drivers against some of the harshest terrains on the planet. Thanks to Dakar Desert Rally you can experience the epic trial yourself without leaving the comfort of your living room.

Dakar Desert Rally © Sony

SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE

Dakar Desert Rally does a fine job in trying to recreate every aspect of the racing experience, fact hardcore fans will likely love, but does a decent job of introducing newcomers to the sport with a variety of different settings to manipulate the difficulty of the game and provide more accessibility to what would otherwise be a rather “serious simulation game”.

As an example “sport mode” is a great place for casuals (like me) to start and provides great enhancements like waypoint markets, less difficult opponents and reduced damage to your vehicle when (like me) you inevitably veer off course and roll down a ravine. For those who prefer a more “arcadey” racing fare akin to games like Forza Horizons then “sport mode” is the mode for you.

The developers certainly have tried to inject the game with as much drama and excitement as possible, while still staying true to the spirit of the sport, with a powerful and dramatic soundtrack that wouldn’t be out of place in a big-budget adventure movie. The drama is dialled up further with the stunning visuals and weather effects which can range from blinding sandstorms to thunderstorms of biblical proportions.

Dakar Desert Rally © Sony

GAMEPLAY

Once you feel you’ve mastered “Sport” mode you are welcome to crank up the difficulty and the realism, by giving “Professional” or “Simulation” mode a try. The first introduces the solo time trial format just like the real event, increasing the difficulty of the opponents and removing some of the visual enhancements from “Sport” mode. If you want to get the closest you can to the real thing (without stamping your passport), “Simulation” mode you have to first achieve level 25 before being able to access this and for good reason, because in this mode all assistance is off and you are literally left to your own path to navigate the desert (or get lost forever). Some hardcore sim fans might find this annoying, but for casuals, it is probably for our own good to keep the training wheels on for a bit.

SUMMARY

The game really shines on the PS5 hardware which I reviewed it on, with quick load times and impressive visuals, it’s a bit of a pity that most of the scenery is pretty dull (it is a desert after all). The visual fidelity of the vehicles themselves is excellent whether it be a truck, bike, car or “other” (like I said I’m not a car guy). You can unlock classic vehicles by winning races in each of the various categories.

There are definitely a few kinks and rough edges that are more annoying than game-breaking from strange AI that appears to think it is in a destruction derby rather than a rally race or some weird moments fighting the camera. All in all the game was clearly made by a team that is passionate about the sport and has done a great job in trying to recreate the spectacle of the Dakar Rally. While it is certainly aimed at traditional racing simulator fans, even this filthy casual managed to survive long enough to win a few stages and not get himself lost in the desert (and perhaps even had a bit of fun doing so)