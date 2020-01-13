As the racing continued on Stage 7 in Saudi Arabia following Saturday’s rest day of the 2020 Dakar Rally , it was announced that Portuguese Dakar veteran Paulo Gonçalves had died following a fall on the 546km route to Wadi Al-Dawasir.

40-year-old Gonçalves, who was competing in his 13th Dakar Rally, fell 276km into the stage and medics found him unconscious after going into cardiac arrest. Gonçalves was taken by helicopter to Layla Hospital, where he was sadly pronounced dead.

Gonçalves made his Dakar debut in 2006 and finished in the top 10 on four occasions, including an impressive performance as runner-up to Marc Coma in 2015. Gonçalves, the 2013 cross-country rallies world champion, was sitting in 46th place overall after Stage 6 of the 2020 Dakar.

As the 2020 Dakar Rally entered its second week of competition, there was no let up in the ferocious battles for the lead and podium places. Check out how the remaining competitors fared on the rally's longest stage.

Kevin Benavides wins the Bike class after a dark day

Luciano Benavides launches over a dune during Stage 7 © Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool

Heading into the first day of action after Saturday's rest day, Honda's Ricky Brabec led Chilean Jose Ignacio Cornejo by almost 21 minutes and a canny ride to fifth on Stage 7 ensured the Honda rider would remain in the overall lead, as Kevin Benavides won his first stage of the 2020 Dakar Rally in tragic circumstances.

After engine issues had scuppered Benavides's chances for the overall win, the Argentine seemed somewhat refreshed after the rest day and the Honda rider held the fastest time after 106km, 32 seconds ahead of team-mate Joan Barreda and 55 ahead of KTM's Toby Price .

At the 214km stage, Benavides extended his margin over Barreda to 55 seconds. with Price falling 2m 26s back as Paulo Gonçalves held a solid fourth. Just over 100km later Barreda took the lead of the stage with KTM’s Matthias Walkner 1m 47s adrift, as Brabec was just three minutes behind his team-mate Barreda.

Benavides took the win and despite losing time in the middle of the stage attending to the stricken Gonçalves, the stage winner had his time amended, topping an LCR Honda 1–2 ahead of Barreda, with Matthias Walkner third.

Dakar Rally 2020 Bike standings (after Stage 7)

Ricky Brabec (USA) 28h 25m 01s Pablo Quintanilla (CHI) +24m 48s Jose Ignacio Cornejo (CHI) +27m 1s Toby Price (AUT) +28m 44s Joan Barreda (ESP) +29m 29s

Carlos Sainz bags hat-trick of Car wins

Carlos Sainz on Stage 7 of the Dakar Rally © Eric Vargiolu/DPPI/Red Bull Content Pool

It seems a day off for the double Dakar Rally champion Carlos Sainz had done nothing to upset his rhythm and the Spaniard maintained his lead at the head of the Car standings thanks to a solid win over Toyota's Nasser Al-Attiyah , with MINI team-mate Stéphane Peterhansel in third, mirroring the classes overall top three.

The early stages of the rally's longest stage were headed by Al-Attiyah, with Peterhansel just 22 seconds back and Sainz completing the top three at the 161km point. By the 321km mark, though, Sainz had shown the speed he's possessed all event long and passed Al-Attiyah to lead by 18 seconds, with Peterhansel 1m 29s off the leader. Just over 100km later, Sainz had increased his leading margin to 1m 45s over Al-Attiyah.

At the stage end it was Sainz, starting week two as he intends to finish it, leading the Car class by a healthy 10 minutes from Al-Attiyah, who had no answer for the X-Raid MINI driver's pace on the 546km route to Wadi Al-Dawasir. Peterhansel remains in third, while double Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso completed the first day of his second week of Dakar competition with a sixth place finish.

Dakar Rally 2020 Car standings (after Stage 7)

Carlos Sainz (ESP) 27h 49m 14s Nasser Al-Attiyah (QAT) +10m 00s Stéphane Peterhansel (FRA) +19m 13s Yazeed Al Rajhi (SAU) +44m 24s Orlando Terranova (ARG) +55m 58s

Currie leads SSV after López has a nightmare in the dunes

Blade Hildebrand won Stage 7 of the Dakar Rally © Flavien Duhamel/Red Bull Content Pool

In the close battle for the overall lead in the SSV category, it was all change at the top of the overall standings when rest day leader Francisco 'Chaleco' López lost bags of time to new leader Casey Currie , as Blade Hildebrand blitzed to a first stage win.

Red Bull Off-Road Team USA's Hildebrand was fastest at the 52km point of Stage 7, a full 52 seconds ahead of Currie and an extra 21 seconds ahead of Aron Domżała . Heremained the fastest competitor after 161km, leading Cyril Despres and Mike Horn by 1m 15s, whilst team-mate Mitch Guthrie Jr held third place, two minutes behind the leader.

Overall leader in the SSV class López seemed to be taking it easy on the dunes, 3m 42s back from the leader, but with a five minute lead over Currie. Whatever López's strategy, the Chilean had no answer for Hildebrand's pace and he expanded his lead over fellow countryman Currie to 3m 39s, with Domżała trailing 6m 50s after 321km, whilst López dropped almost 12 minutes back after a stoppage in the dunes.

There was no stopping Hildebrand on the route to Wadi Al-Dawasir, but team-mate Guthrie, who had impressed so much during the first half of the rally and won Stage 4, it wasn't to be and his day ended in disappointment when mechanical failure resulted in his retirement.

Racing under Dakar Experience rules since his withdrawal on Stage 2, Hildebrand showed his class as the second half of the 2020 Dakar Rally got underway and won his first stage by 11 minutes over team-mate Currie.

Currie's second place on the stage and overnight leader López's struggles on the event's longest stage resulted in the Chilean losing 53 minutes, meaning that Currie now leads the rally, turning a nine-minute deficit into a 32-minute lead.

Dakar Rally 2020 SSV standings (after Stage 7)

Casey Currie (USA) 34h 40m 4s Francisco López (CHI) +32m 3s Sergei Kariakin (RUS) +42m 57s Jose López (ESP) +58m 59s Conrad Rautenbach (ZSA) +1h 42s

Simon Vitse makes it two Quad wins in a row

Despite Ignacio Casale having a lead of over 30 minutes in the Quad bike battle, there was still plenty going on and second place man Simon Vitse showed he hasn't given up by claiming his second stage win in a row in a thrilling battle

Early on during Stage 7, it was Vitse's compatriot Alexandre Giroud who continued to show his impressive pace and the Frenchman set the fastest time after 52km, just four seconds ahead of overall leader Casale. It wasn't to be for Giroud, though, and his impressive Dakar came to an end after 100km with an apparent blown engine.

After running strongly in the first week of the 2020 Dakar Rally, Giovanni Enrico withdrew during Stage 6. The Chilean continued the rally under Dakar Experience rules however and hit the 52km mark with a 22-second lead over Giroud and by the 321km he led Vitse by 10 seconds and Casale by 13.

Vitse managed to overhaul Enrico's 29-second lead with metres to spare and took the stage win to consolidate his second place in the overall standings, as Casale stayed out of trouble to finish third and still with a hat-trick of Dakar wins very much in his sights.

Dakar Rally 2020 Quad standings (after Stage 6)

Ignacio Casale (CHI) 36h 12m 58s Simon Vitse (FRA) +36m 43s Rafal Sonik (POL) +1h 23m 31s Manual Andujar (ARG) +3h 40m 25s Kamil Wiśniewski (POL) +4h 28m 36s

Andrey Karginov wins again in a close KAMAZ battle

Andrey Karginov leads the Dakar Rally in the KAMAZ © Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool

KAMAZ's Andrey Karginov claimed his second stage victory in a row and looks unstoppable in the fight for the victory in the Truck class, winning the 546km route from the Saudi capital to Wadi Al-Dawasir from team-mate Anton Shibalov ,with just seconds separating the pair.

Karginov started the second half of the 2020 Dakar Rally as he finished the first, by attacking the mammoth stage and leading Dmitry Sotnikov , MAZ driver Siarhei Viazovich , Janus van Kasteren and Martin van den Brink by one minute.

161km into the stage, Karginov established a margin of 1m 15s over his KAMAZ team-mate Sotnikov and 1m 33s over van Kasteren, with the first eight competitors separated by just 2m 30s.

As the leaders approached the 431km point, not all was done and dusted, and second place driver Sotnikov had managed to keep with Karginov, followed by the third KAMAZ truck of Shibalov.

At the finish line in Wadi Al-Dawasir, Karginov took the win by just three seconds from Sotnikov, with team-mate Shibalov two minutes back in second. Despite Karginov seemingly the overwhelming favourite for the overall win, it's safe to say there's plenty of fight left between the KAMAZ trucks between now and the end of the rally.

Dakar Rally 2020 Truck standings (after Stage 6)

Andrey Karginov (RUS) 30h 6m 45s Anton Shibalov (RUS) +21m 12s Siarhei Viazovich (BLR) +46m 39s Ales Loprais (CZE) +1h 55m 21s Martin Macik (CZE) +2h 19m 12s

Quote of the day

"It was a nice stage from the sporting point of view, but from the moment I saw the crash, I was unable to focus. I spent the rest of the stage thinking about it. The result doesn't really matter today. I did a good stage, I'm first in the general classification, but I don't feel well." – Ignacio Casale

I just want to go to the bivouac, rest and gather my wits to do well tomorrow. Ignacio Casale Dakar Series

Stage 8 preview

Following the death of Paulo Gonçalves during Stage 7, the organisers of the 2020 Dakar Rally have decided to cancel Stage 8 for the Bikes and Quads on Monday's 474km loop course around Wadi Al-Dawasir.

The day's loop will take the rest of the competitors South, where they'll find mountain landscapes, canyons and surprising and dramatic colour contrasts. Pure speed freaks will get what they want with a 40km straight line, while the few dune fields of the day will demand considerable concentration.

