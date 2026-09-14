The Maths Damian Willemse Learned on the Sand

There is a version of Damian Willemse that exists only in his head, one the rugby public doesn't know. It goes back to a stretch of sand in Strand where the games never had a whistle. One v one. Two v two. Three v three. No coach, no game plan, just a boy working out, over and over, how to get past whoever was standing in front of him. "It's kind of like how I used to use those situations in scenarios to almost problem solve and think my way out of a situation," he says. That sentence, more than any highlight reel, is the key to how he plays rugby today.

Willemse features in Episode 1 of What We Know, where creativity is put up against fear, structure and the pressure to play it safe. For a Springbok, structure isn't optional. It's the whole operating system. Willemse knows the paradox better than most, because his position inside that system depends on the one thing structure can't quite manufacture: the ability to see a gap that isn't supposed to be there.

"Rugby, particularly international rugby, especially for the Springboks, has massive amounts of structure," he says, and he doesn't argue with that. Game plans, structured attack, structured defence, a team sport built on everyone doing their job. But he's quick to locate exactly where he fits inside it. "Within that we play rugby because each individual brings a point of difference and strength, character and threat towards the game." His point of difference isn't a trick or a highlight. It's a way of thinking that was built long before anyone handed him a game plan to follow.

Damian Willemse © Wayne Reiche / Red Bull Content Pool

Ask him to describe what happens in his head when he's running at two defenders and the answer isn't about footwork first, it's about arithmetic. "If there's two guys in front of me, it's me versus two guys. How am I going to create an overlap? Or the backfield is covered, but there's this space to run." He isn't reciting a coaching manual. He's describing a habit formed on a beach with no resources, where the only tool available to solve a problem was his own head.

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That's where the story gets its edge, because Willemse is careful never to dress it up as talent falling from the sky. Strand didn't hand him much. "We didn't have a lot of resources perhaps," he says, "but we had a field, we had the beach, we could play in the street." No proper coaching for years, so he and his mates found their own version of it, borrowing an old DVD of Super Rugby games and taking it out to the field to try and copy what they'd seen. He kicked for goal in his grandmother's backyard. He beat imaginary defenders in the street. None of it looked like development. All of it was.

What's striking is how deliberately Willemse keeps that instinct alive inside a system built to iron out unpredictability. "I don't really like to go into the game like having to be in a block, like this is the kind of space that I'm looking to attack," he says. "It's kind of like on the run on the floor." He'd rather read what's happening and commit to a decision than execute a pre-loaded option, even when the risk doesn't come off. "If I try something and it doesn't come off, at least I took that risk rather than playing it safe."

It would be easy to file this under natural flair, the kind of thing you either have or you don't. Willemse resists that too. He talks about needing to keep evolving the toolkit, because relying purely on physical gifts has a shelf life. "Sometimes I need to think outside of the box and be a little bit more creative in my thinking, and not always my ability." Creativity, in his telling, isn't a burst of instinct that shows up under pressure. It's a discipline he's been rehearsing since before anyone was watching, a way of solving problems that he's simply never stopped practising.

Which is what makes the sand such a strange, fitting origin point. No structure, no stakes, no one keeping score except the two boys working out who could get past who. It turns out that's exactly the kind of problem a Springbok needs to know how to solve, at pace, in front of eighty thousand people, when the structure runs out and it's just him, the gap, and the maths he learned for free.