Cheslyn freestyles his way to the Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final

Cheslyn Meyer took it to the top when he walked away with the title of Red Bull Dance Your Style Gqeberha winner at the Boardwalk Mall, recently.

His freestyle dance flow won the crowd at the high energy Gqeberha qualifier tour hosted by Red Bull Dance Your Style in search of the best street dancer from the 'Windy City.'

The EC brought the heat © Craig Kolesky / Red Bull Content Pool

This continues the extensive regional cities tour that the world's biggest one-on-one street dance competition, Red Bull Dance Your Style is hosting to ensure that Mzansi has the best representative that will be showcasing the ultimate street dance moves on the Red Bull Dance Your Style world final stage taking place this December in South Africa.

Boardwalk Mall was another great indication of the high level of excitement and sheer talent that can be expected at this unique street dance competition where the crowd decided who takes home the trophy.

Hosted by the phenomenal Mel Rock, this showcase of Qheberha’s best dancers had Courtnaé Paul intensify the competition with her carefully curated music selection that challenged dancers to express their styles and movements to ultimately win the crowd.

Meyer was determined to finally win this qualifier tour. “For me it was fun because I didn’t compete last year and coming back to compete this year and winning is an awesome feeling,” he said.

This regional tour has two stops remaining before the South African winner is announced and the stakes couldn't be higher as this date draws closer.

Chezlyn Meyer © Craig Kolesky / Red Bull Content Pool

“I’m looking forward to seeing other dancers from all over South Africa and the level of dance at a national level, I’m going to do my best and make sure that I represent my city well,” he added.