Verb conquers the Red Bull Dance Your Style Durban Auditions

Durban brought the fire this past weekend seeing 59 dancers compete for a spot in the next round of the competition to earn a spot at the World Final taking place in Johannesburg on 4 December 2021. All-star Krumper, Verb, won over the audience and advanced to the next round where he will be competing against the country’s best street dancers in the online public voting segment of the competition.

