Verb conquers the Red Bull Dance Your Style Durban Auditions

Durban brought the fire this past weekend seeing 59 dancers compete for a spot in the next round of the competition to earn a spot at the World Final taking place in Johannesburg on 4 December 2021. All-star Krumper, Verb, won over the audience and advanced to the next round where he will be competing against the country’s best street dancers in the online public voting segment of the competition.
Held at Greyville racecourse in an open-air stage setting, the roadshow and audition stop kicked off with a series of workshops on Saturday featuring the country’s top street dancers who highlighted various topics regarding the culture of dance in South Africa and what goes on behind the scenes to compete at the top level. Verb, August, Shaun Naush and Sandy took audiences through a series of workshops where they showed the secrets behind their specific styles which was capped off by an incredible discussion with DJ Tira. DJ Tira inspired the audience though a talk on how he books dancers for his projects as well as giving advice on what dancers can do to crossover their craft into music. This was followed by a one-on-one battle where the audience decided who would take the crown on the evening.
Verb emerged victorious and earned his spot in the next round by showcasing his unique Krumping style to unpredictable music that won over the voting audience. “My strategy was to see what everyone was bringing and what the crowd wanted to see on stage. I’m going to continue training and make sure I have a response to everything that comes my way on the stage and making sure I can move to the music because the unpredictable music is the biggest challenge about the competition,” Verb said after his on his win.
Dancers can still submit their own audition videos on www.redbulldanceyourstyle.com.