Say hello to our Red Bull Dance Your Style road trip vehicle

The fresh version of Hyundai’s biggest seller in South Africa features style and flair, roominess, a comprehensive list of features and road manners that belies its compact size, the perfect road trip vehicle.

We launched the Red Bull Dance Your Style campaign at the flagship Hyundai dealership at Mam's Mall featuring dancers Shanny J, SB, Sibu DRS, and Sand1. The event was also attended by the likes of Costa Titch, Candice Modiselle and various Mamelodi Sundowns players.

Much like the dancers competing for a shot to represent South African at the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final, the new Grand i10 really is a small car with a big heart and makes a big statement.

From the beautiful, bold new grille and fresh exterior styling to its exemplary driving characteristics on the road, the Hyundai Grand i10 feels and looks like a bigger car. Yet when it comes to fuel economy and price, it answers positively to two very important criteria of car buyers in the entry-level segment.

The Grand i10 features a dynamic design and class-leading connectivity © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool

Characterised by its young, dynamic design, comprehensive safety package and class-leading connectivity, the all-new Grand i10 offers Hyundai customers many features that are not always seen in a car of its size.

Style (and attitude) for days

Like a standout street dancer, the all-new Grand i10 will catch your eye with its bold stance and contemporary design visibility.

New LED daytime running lamps and fog lamps (in the Fluid versions), combines with the stylish bold grille to give the new Grand i10 a bold road presence. All bumpers and door handles are body-coloured, but the Motion derivatives have a black front grille and black trim for the side rear-view mirrors.

The Fluid versions’ front grille is treated with a neat chrome finish and the addition of day-time LED running lights in the side corners.

The Grand i10 Motion versions are also differentiated from its Fluid siblings by their 14-inch steel wheels with an attractive cover, while the Fluid derivatives are equipped with alloy wheels. The 1-litre Fluid version comes with a 14-inch alloy wheel, and the 1,2-litre flagship Fluid derivatives sport 15-inch alloy wheels with a different design.

Grand i10 buyers can choose from five body colours: Polar White, Phantom Black, Typhoon Silver, Titan Grey and Fiery Red. The Fluid version offers additional two-tone options: the Polar White and Fiery Red body colours with a Black Roof.

Interior styling and ‘big car’ convenience features

When perusing the list of features in the new Grand i10, it is surprisingly long for a car of such a small stature making it a great road trip vehicle. For the Fluid version it ranges from, inter alia, heated side rear-view mirrors to a multi-function steering wheel, artificial leather seat covers with sassy red stitching and rear park assistance.

The height of the driver’s seat in all derivatives is adjustable and the rear seats’ backrest can fold forward – as a full bench for the Motion derivatives, and in a 60:40 split for the Fluid versions. In all derivatives the occupants can stay cool thanks to a manual air conditioning system, with air vents for rear passengers as well.

Fuel consumption was measured at 5,4 litres per 100 km © Red Bull Content Pool The infotainment system features a 6,2-inch touch screen © Red Bull Content Pool

All Grand i10 versions are equipped with an infotainment system with a 6,2-inch touch screen which displays Apple’s CarPlay or Android Auto when connected to one’s smart phone via a cable to an USB port on the system’s interface. A second USB port at the bottom of the centre console provides charging of any suitable device.

The new Grandi10’s seats are designed to provide a relaxed and comfortable drive for all occupants. The bolstered front seats ensure superior comfort for both driver and passenger, especially while cornering, and the bolstered rear seats back support were designed for optimum comfort during long journeys and while cornering.

The flat rear seat bench provides comfortable seating for three passengers. The seats have been given enhanced thigh support for comfortable long journeys.

Our long journey in the Grandi10 in search of SA's best street dancers continues... Stay tuned: