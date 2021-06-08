Do you have what it takes to make it to Red Bull Dance Your Style final

Red Bull Dance Your Style is a one-one street dance battle where dancers dance to unpredictable music hits performing any street dance style. Any street dance style discipline, such as sbujwa, amapiano, pantsula, hip-hop, popping, locking and more can enter. What makes the competition so unique is that the audience is the judge and decides who takes the crown in each battle.

In this distinctive competition format, the DJ and audience play a crucial role. The DJ is tasked with challenging the dancers of the different styles, who face each other on a red and blue side of the dancefloor, with unpredictable hits to see how versatile they are at adapting to the beat. The audience is the only judging panel and decide on the outcome of the battles by simply raising voting cards that are either red or blue in line with their favourite dancer.

Crowd votes during Red Bull Dance Your Style © Tyrone Bradley

South Africa’s road to the world final will begin in June with the Red Bull Dance Your Style country tour to search for the best dancers to represent the country at the world final. The tour audition stops and workshops will be taking place in Johannesburg, Polokwane, Durban, Gqeberha, Cape Town, and Pretoria culminating in the national final set to take place in October where South Africa’s champion will be crowned to represent South Africa at the world final. The country tour features South Africa’s hottest dance talent including Bontle Modiselle, Sne Mbatha, Rudi Smit, Tebza, Lee-Shane, Limpopo Boy, 250Machine and many more.

Dance Your Style © Eva Berten

Local pantsula dancer, Tebza, who represented South Africa at the Red Bull Dance Your Style world final in Paris in 2019, is excited for the global showpiece to be coming to South Africa. “It makes sense for South Africa to host the 2nd Red Bull Dance Your Style global final. Our country has a rich and diverse heritage in dance. Dance is often used as a form of day-to-day expression and to celebrate the past and the present. I am thrilled that South Africa will be at the centre of the world in 2021 by hosting the Red Bull Dance Your Style world final.” says Tebza.

Dancers, outside the cities on the Red Bull Dance Your Style country tour can be a part of the competition by submitting an audition video on www.redbulldanceyourstyle.com. The Red Bull Dance Your Style crew embarking on the 7-city roadshow across the country from 9 June to 24 July where they will search for some of the best talent around the country to enter the competition.

The workshop dates, where dancers can film and submit their auditions, are:

12 June – Johannesburg 19 June – Polokwane 26 June – Durban 10 July – Gqeberha 17 July – Cape Town 24 July – Pretoria

All dancers and any style can submit their audition video on www.redbulldanceyourstyle.com. Terms and conditions apply and can be found on the Red Bull Dance Your Style website.