Sne to represent Jozi at Red Bull Dance Your Style ZA final

Dancers came in numbers to compete for the spot to represent Mzansi at the Red Bull Dance Your Style National final, for a chance to compete at the World Final taking place this December in South Africa.
The tour had an exhilarating start this weekend in Johannesburg where the highly energetic spectators at The Playground in Braamfontein cheered Sne to victory.
“All the rounds were tough and even more challenging when I had to dance against one my favourite hip hop dancers. That made me realize that I have to go back to the basics and train all my styles again and build them by taking variations and improving on the performance elements in order to make it further in this competition
Hosted by Elly The Entertainer, the qualifier tour kicked off with workshops by Jiva actress and dance instructor Kananelo Ngaleka, the 2021 Red Bull Dance Your Style in SA champion Shanny J, pro-dancer and choreographer Daniel Lenka as well as the founder of Soweto's Finest, Tom London.
This was followed by the qualifying one-on-one battle rounds which showcased various movement styles as dancers competed to an unpredictable music selection curated by DJ extraordinaire Tha Cutt.
For more info on the rest of the qualifying series, hit the link.