Abisalom takes the Polokwane Red Bull Dance Your Style title

The world’s biggest street dance competition in South Africa, Red Bull Dance You Style, took over the Jack Botes Hall in the middle of June for auditions and dance workshops. The auditions are open for everyone around the country and Polokwane showed up this past weekend seeing 40 dancers compete for a spot in the next round to earn a spot at the World Final taking place in Johannesburg on 4 December 2021. Abisalom won over the audience and advanced to the next round where he will be competing against the country’s best street dancers in the online public voting phase of the competition.

A dancer performs during Red Bull Dance Your Style Roadshow in Limpopo © Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull Content Pool

Held at Jack Botes Hall, the roadshow and audition stop kicked off with a series of workshops on Saturday featuring the country’s top street dancers who highlighted various topics regarding the culture of dance in South Africa and what goes on behind the scenes to compete at the top level. Tebza. Limpopo Boy, Nia and Lunatic took audiences through a series of workshops where they showed the secrets behind their specific styles which was capped off by an incredible discussion and class with Bontle Modiselle. Bontle gave priceless advice to the audience on how to succeed as a dancer in the entertainment industry. This was followed by a one-on-one battle where the audience decided who would take the crown on the evening.

Limpopo Boy performs during Red Bull Dance Your Style Roadshow in Limpopo © Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull Content Pool

Abisalom won over the audience in a tough competition and earned his spot in the next round. “I came into Red Bull Dance Your Style not knowing what to expect and the best part is that I’m the winner of Polokwane. It’s a great step for my dream and career and I’m willing to exceed in the competition” Says Abisalom on his win in Polokwane

Dancers can attend the roadshow stops by registering at www.redbulldanceyourstyle.com. An audition booth is setup at all the stops for dancers to shoot and record their submission videos and then upload on the website. Numbers are extremely limited.

The remaining roadshow and audition stops are:

Durban – 26 June

Gqeberha – 10 July

Cape Town – 17 July

Pretoria – 24 July

The winners of the roadshow and audition stops will advance to the next round of public vote which will open in August online. The winner of the South African national final, taking place on 23 October, will represent South Africa at the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final on 4 December in Johannesburg.

Red Bull Dance Your Style is in partnership with SABC Sport, SABC Radio and the Hyundai Grand i10.