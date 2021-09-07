Meet the Regional Dance Your Style Winners

The Red Bull Dance Your Style tour was an opportunity for dancers around South Africa to take part in workshops taught by leading local dancers along with a chance for them to qualify for the Dance Your Style South Africa Finals by winning one of the five regional competitions. With legs in Johannesburg, Polokwane, Durban, Gheberba, and Cape Town, the competition was fierce at every stop, but ultimately, winners were chosen. Let’s take a moment to get to know each winner a little better.

Eastern Cape: KJA

KJA © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool

Having grown up in Salsoniville in the north of Gqeberha, 24-year-old Kyle “KJA” Adams is a Port Elizabeth-based dancer who says dance has been a lifelong passion. “I probably started dancing from the time I got on my feet, but professionally from the age of 10,” he recalls.

KJA’s primary focus is classical ballet, but he is also versed in contemporary, whacking & vogue, new school, old school, and cheerleading choreography. He credits being exposed to movies featuring dance at an early age, as well as other experiences that left subconscious impressions on him, for his interest in dance. “I started dancing because I think at a young age I had the realization it's the one thing I care for and love to the same degree of the love and respect I have for my mom,” KJA notes.

KJA views dance as a means of communication and his goal is to have people understand both the message and the emotions of the song he’s dancing to. As a dancer, KJA’s accomplishments include being a member of the Dejavu Dance Crew, travelling to New York for ballet, choreographing for a 3-time National winning cheerleading squad and the Iron Man World gala event, as well as working with artists and dancers such as Mafikizolo, Moonchild, Kamopela, Liche, Rudi Smit, and Dane Hurs.

KJA is excited about the Dance Your Style South Africa Finals saying that “every day when I'd find myself alone, it hits me that I'm representing the Eastern Cape in this competition, and the overwhelming feeling that comes with it is something I’m learning to harness and I’m humbled by it.” Practising for the finals in a number of local studios, KJA is also focusing on the mental aspect of training. “Meditation is a big part of who I am and mentally preparing for this competition I'm learning to accept everything that's coming my way and remembering to enjoy the journey that lies ahead.”

Outside of the Dance Your Style South Africa Finals, KJA has goals of sharing what he’s learnt with the next generation. “I'd like to impart my gift not only through teaching but by being well-known in the industry for creating a legacy that holds an open-minded view to dance to this generation and the next.”

Western Cape: Delly

Delron Davids also known as 'Delly' © Craig Kolesky / Red Bull Content Pool

21-year-old Delron “Delly” Davids grew up in Randfontein Toekomsrus, a small town west of the Johannesburg CBD but is now based in Cape Town. A hip hop dancer, he started dancing around the age of 14 as a way to burn excess energy. “I was a very active kid and struggled with sleep so my sister introduced me to dance videos. I started mimicking them to tire my body out with physical movement so I would get tired quicker,” he recalls.

A number of different factors influence his dance moves including the connection he has to the song, how relatable he finds the music, pushing himself out of his comfort zone, and his idols Scott Forsyth & Chris Martin. His dance career has seen him appear in the Netflix movies "The Kissing Booth 2" and "The Afterlife Of The Party", represent South Africa in 2015/2016 at the International Dance Organisation (IDO) Championships in Germany and Italy, and appear on shows such as Miss South Africa and Idols. For Delly though, the best part of dance has been the experiences he’s gained, “being able to travel the world and learn from others, make new friends and build relationships.”

Delly is looking forward to the Dance Your Style South Africa Finals, saying “It feels amazing knowing I made it to the national finals! Genuinely so excited for the finals.” His approach to the finals is one of enjoyment. “I have no set way of preparing for the finals, I'm just going to have fun, enjoy the energy and keeping it an exchange.”

Beyond the competition, Delly hopes to empower his fellow dancers. “My ultimate goal would be opening a dance establishment in my community. Offering free classes and high-level training programs. South Africa has a lot of talent and It takes one spotlight on us to shine as a whole.”

Limpopo: Abisalom

Abisalom, winner of Red Bull Dance Your Style, Polokwane © Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull Content Pool

Born and bred in Polokwane, Abisalom Tshikhovi is an 18-year-old dancer that started dancing at the age of 15. “I decided to start dancing because it was my passion,” he explains. Specialising in bujwa dance, Abisalom is inspired by Limpopo Boy.

Dance Your Style Polokwane was Abisalom’s first dance competition, and as such is his proudest achievement to date. In the lead up to the finals, Abisalom is using this feeling to motivate himself as he practises for them. Ultimately, Abisalom wants to rise to the top but also share his knowledge. “[I want] to be the best choreographer in the whole world and help people with their dancing skills.”

Gauteng: Donna Diesel

Adonis Huntley © Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull Content Pool

Adonis “Donna Diesel” Huntley grew up in Ebony Park but is now based in Kew, Johannesburg. The 26-year-old dancer was 4 when he got his start, and while he practices all styles his focus is sbujwa. “[In] Grade 1 we had a concert in my school where our parents would come and watch. I got an opportunity to perform as Elvis Presley and ever since that day I kept on dancing.”

Donna Diesel’s moves are inspired good music such as Black Coffee, Culoe Da Song, and Black Motion and watching dancers such as Tebza Diphehlo, Sbhi Tribe Ramarou, and Shannyj. He has won a number of competitions including the Cambridge supermarket competition, the St. Peters competition, and the Drill Hall Masters of Isbhujwa competition. Dance has also led him to be scouted and appear on an Edgars Active billboard and an Adidas EQT magazine as a model.

Donna Diesel can’t wait for the Dance Your Style South Africa Finals saying that “[i]t feels super amazing, fantastic, awesome! I'm really happy that I got this opportunity. My preparations are going smooth and hectic cause I always have sleepless nights thinking about the final…”

Beyond dance, Donna Diesel has goals of working in fashion. “[I want to] be a model, have my own dance studio, and find a proper way to grow my clothing brand.”

KwaZulu-Natal: Verb

Verb wins Red Bull Dance Your Style Durban qualifier © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool

Durban-based Senzosenkosi “Verb” Bhengu is a 28-year-old dancer whose focus is krump for showcases or battles, but he is also versed in all forms of street dance which he uses when he does choreography. His introduction to dance was in high school through movies such as “You Got Served” and “Stomp the Yard” which created a love of battling and crews within him. This led Verb to start finding out about crews and dancers in Durban and attend his first events.

Depending on what Verb is trying to convey he plays different characters with his repertoire including a confident/excited dancer that does tricks and excites people, a musical side that’s on the beat and surprising, and an aggressive character that references the kasi and features more footwork.

Throughout his career, Verb has won numerous competitions including being crowned African Krump Champion at the Sama Street Vibe, the Intercontinental Krump Champion at the Global dance Supreme, the SA Krump Champion at World of Dance, the All Style Champion at Street Hype, the Continental Krump Champion at Masters of Rhythm, the Best Hip Hop Dancer and Dancer of the Year at the South African Dance Awards.

Verb is looking forward to the Dance Your Style South Africa Finals and being able to battle again. “I’m really excited because we didn’t get an opportunity like this last year. And to know I can be back on the battlefield again is great.” With the finals looming he’s putting in even more work to give himself the best chance of winning. “I’ve just decided to put more focus on my training than usual. That means more hours, more training and more learning.”

Having achieved his goal of opening a dance academy, Verb now aims to see his students have more stake in the dance industry. His ultimate goal is to help create an industry of dance sports that sees dancers recognised on the same level as athletes.

Catch KJA, Delly, Abisalom, Donna Diesel, and Verb, competing against 11 other finalists at the Dance Your Style South Africa Final on the 23rd of October. Click here for more information .