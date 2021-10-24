Shanny J is your 2021 Red Bull Dance Your Style SA Champ.

Mzansi has voted and Shannon “Shanny J” Kivido from Boksburg, Johannesburg will represent the country at the second Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final. The world final will take place at Montecasino on Saturday 4 December 2021.

The much-anticipated national final dance battles took place last night at the monumental Castle of Good Hope in Cape Town where Shanny J went toe to toe with Lee Shane before she won this prestigious accolade.

Red Bull Dance Your Style South Africa Final © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool

This entertaining evening was hosted by renowned dancer and choreographer Bontle Modiselle and Dancer and MC, Ellington “Elly The Entertainer” Majola. In each round the hosts amped the audience to vote by either choosing the red or the blue sided card to select the winner.

The brutal semi-final saw the 2018 winner of Dance Your Style and the first South African dancer to be on the limited-edition Red Bull can, Tebza Diphehlo take on Shanny J. 2019 National winner Lee Shane battled it out with Durban regional winner Verb in the semi-final round.

This livestreamed battle showcased South African versatility in dance style such as sbujwa, krumping, waacking, pantsula and more were showcased in full effect at this street dance battle.

Red Bull Dance Your Style South Africa Final © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool

The top 16 dancers were a combination of wildcards, regional winners and online entry winners.

The Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final will take place on 4 December at Montecasino in Johannesburg. You can be part of the audience to determine the best street dancer in the world,