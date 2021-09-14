Red Bull Dance your Style: Meet your National Finalists

The odds have increased to represent South Africa at the world’s biggest street dance competition that will be held in Johannesburg this December.
In October these Top 16 dancers will battle it out at the Red Bull Dance Your Style national final by showcasing the versatility of the unique street dance styles of South Africa such as krumping, pantsula, sbujwa, hip hop, whacking, contemporary and many more.
These 16 street dancers are a combination of the five regional winners, three wildcards and eight winners from the online voting. The regional winners Donna Diesel (JHB), Abisalom (PLK), Verb (DBN), KJA (Gqeberha), Delron (CPT) all earned their spots into the national finals at the audition stops and roadshows that were held throughout the country.
The wildcards consist of 2018 Red Bull Dance Your Style South Africa winner Tebza who was recently announced as the first South African dancer featured on the Red Bull limited edition can. He will be joined by 2019 Red Bull Dance Your Style South Africa winner Lee Shane, as well as vouge dancer and choreographer Shanny J.
The online voted winners are Xena Mcnabb, Phetty, Thatso, Sne, Leecore Black, Terry, Didi_Fada, and King Swagg.
Here is a list of the top 16 in alphabetical order:
- Abisalom
- Delron
- Didi_Fada
- Donna Diesel
- King Swagg
- KJA
- Leecore Black
- Lee Shane
- Phetty
- Shanny J
- Sne
- Thatso
- Tebza
- Terry
- Verb
- Xena Mcnabb
Check out these top 16 dancers battle it out at the national finals on 23 October, live streamed here.