Get to know DaXpt - Red Bull Hit the Streets Tekken Winner

Farouk “DaXpt” Suleman claimed victory at the 2021 Red Bull Hit the Streets Tekken Finals in remarkable style. His performance in the finals was cool and confident. Early on in the tournament he said he had arrived to claim the plane ticket to Las Vegas as well as the spot in the last chance qualifiers for Red Bull Kumite and he did just that. The 27-year-old was able to defeat reigning champion Iggy in a remarkable grand final.

DaXpt seen during Red Bull Hit The Streets © Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull Content Pool

The Machine Learning Intern with an Honours Degree in Computer Science and Masters in Digital Arts, Game Development will now face off against the best Tekken players in the world in an effort to put Africa on the map. His steely focus will, no doubt, come in handy as he prepares for the international trip of a lifetime for any competitive fighting games player. Dax’s Tekken journey began early on, with the fighting game being the first he remembers playing:

“I remember for my birthday, I received a Playstation 1 that came with Tekken 3 and I couldn’t put it down. My Tekken journey started back in that era, playing Tekken 3 every weekend with my cousins. I fell in love with everything that is Tekken, from the opening cutscene, to the characters and the music. At that stage though, I was a casual player but the yearning to compete was always there. I started to compete in Tekken a month or two after the release of Tekken 7. A tournament was held and I decided to compete. After experiencing the tournament, meeting up with the Tekken community, I made friends with some of the competitors as we shared a common passion and love for the game. After placing second in my first tournament, I knew I wanted to continue competing and see how far I could take my gaming career.”

Tekken wasn’t Dax’s first foray into competitive gaming and it might come as a surprise that the fighting games player actually started in MOBAs:

“I love to compete. Before I competed in Tekken, I used to compete in Dota2 however, after years of playing Dota, I decided to focus on Tekken as an individual esport. At the time I played Tekken 7, which was the first Tekken I have ever played online. I heard of a local tournament at MHC and decided to participate for the fun of it. The tournament concluded with me placing second. I have been in love with the Tekken competitive scene since then.”

While Dax loves to compete, his love of gaming and how he sees it as interactive art, is a passion that leads into his success in competitive clashes. For him, gaming is an escape that allows players to experience players, characters and stories that would otherwise be impossible to experience through other forms of media:

“Games allow you to experience situations in ways otherwise impossible. It enables you to see stories from different perspectives and learn from their lessons and experiences. It’s also an incredibly social hobby. I have made some of my closest friends through gaming, in particular, the more competitive scenes. Gaming has always been a passion of mine from playing them to creating them, hence my field of study.”

DaXpt after winning Red Bull Hit The Streets in Johannesburg © Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull Content Pool

Dax shared some insight into his Hit the Streets journey as well as his preparations for the Red Bull Kumite last chance qualifier in Las Vegas later this year:

Who is your favourite Tekken character to play?

“Jin is my absolute favourite character to play. He is a strong all-round character who can deal with any situation. He is basically a jack of all trades and though he doesn’t really excel in any particular area, his wide array of tools allow you to outplay your opponents. I like Jin as he was one of my favourite characters as a child and I think his persona and aesthetic look “cool”.”

Which international Tekken player do you look up to?

“I look up to Arslan Ash who came from a region that was overlooked for years, and he managed to defeat Knee who, at the time, was considered the world’s greatest Tekken player. Everyone called Arslan’s win a fluke. He wanted to make a statement so he travelled to two EVO events in 2019 and won both EVO USA and EVO Japan successfully.”

Who is the toughest player to face in South Africa and why?

“It’s difficult to say who the toughest player to face off against is, as there are many great contenders out there. It would also depend on the situation. For instance: longer sets versus a tournament setting. In a tournament setting anything can happen and staying unpredictable is key. Tekken is also the kind of game where no one stays on top forever, things are always changing… but that is what makes this game so amazing. In a tournament setting though, I would say at this current time Droopy is probably the toughest opponent to face with his unpredictable play style.”

What did it feel like to win Hit the Streets?

“I was ecstatic. To be honest, it still doesn’t feel real to be going to present my country at the Red Bull Kumite last chance qualifiers. I cannot wait to take this next step in my gaming career. The amount of experience and exposure gained from an opportunity like this is vast. I intend to learn all I can from the international players and share my experiences with the South African Fighting Games Community. Everyone who competed at the Red Bull Hit The Streets tournament are absolutely amazing players. Going into this competition, I knew I would have my work cut out for me. I put in the work, labbed my opponents and pulled out the win.”

For new Tekken players, how do they improve so they can compete in the next Hit the Streets?

“Tekken 7 is probably the easiest Tekken to 'get good' with. With all the YouTube videos and forums, there is a vast array of content for new players to consume to boost their growth. However, many new players I have noticed, get trapped in what’s known as the “Combo Vortex”. This is where, instead of practicing skills that really matter like fundamentals, they focus on doing all the coolest looking combos. Tekken is more than a stylish game to “look cool”. There are a ton of intricacies you need to be aware of to be considered competitive at this game. Frame Data, for instance, is incredibly important and governs the majority of exchanges in Tekken. Other fundamental tools such as spacing (backdash cancelling, dash guarding, footsies etc), punishment, side stepping and mind games all play a major role in playing and understanding the game at a high level. My advice would be to start off with the basics, learn how to move comfortably, next move on to poking and spacing, and finally, punishing and combos; everything else will come with experience.”

The next stop for you is Vegas. How will you prepare for Red Bull Kumite Last Chance Qualifier?

“Since I won the Red Bull Hit The Streets Tournament, many people have been supportive from both the South African and Kenyan scene, to help me learn more matchups. With the help of the African communities, I will certainly do my utmost to make South Africa and Africa proud in Las Vegas. Apart from learning match ups though, I will be watching more international tournaments and learning all I can about the players’ play styles, as well as continuously developing my own, so that I’m the best I can be when the time comes for me to compete in the last chance qualifiers in Vegas.”

What are your ultimate goals for your competitive career?

“Currently, with the final of Red Bull Hit The Streets ending in my victory, my eyes are set on The Last Chance Qualifier in Las Vegas. I want to learn as much as I can to proudly represent my country and community as well as bring more attention to the South African Tekken scene in particular, as one of the FGCs to watch out for. I would also like to strengthen the Johannesburg scene. At the moment, I’m scouting for interest, however, once I return from Vegas, I’m planning to start hosting offline casuals to encourage players to participate, learn from each other and help each other get better so as to create a more competitive scene. The better the scene becomes, the more rivals are bred and the better we all become as one fighting games community.”