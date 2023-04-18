First Look: Dead Island 2

The first Dead Island game made huge waves when it was first announced, by blowing gamers away with one of the most memorable game trailers ever. Seriously, if you haven’t seen it do yourself a favour and give it a watch. Dead Island 2 kicks off with an equally impressive opening cinematic that had me itching to go as soon as I could.

01 SETTING

The story is set in Los Angeles, or as it is more quaintly referred to by survivors as, “Hell-A”. The outbreak that took place on the eponymous island of the first game has spread to the mainland - so not technically an accurate game title (but agreeably “Dead Continent” isn’t as appealing a title as “Dead Island 2”). The name “Hell-A” is far more accurate as all of it has broken loose.

The setting itself has been lovingly and painstakingly crafted by the team at Deep Silver and the setting truly feels like a lived-in, ruin of modern Los Angeles. The mansions of Bel-Air and Beverly Hills owned feel unique and authentic and each serves as a great setting for fantastic environmental storytelling. Whether it’s walking through the closet of a famous actress or the studio of a some streaming online influencer (packed with boxes of energy drinks and a “totally unscripted” script for an apology video on the whiteboard) - you truly feel as if you are walking through a moment frozen in time when the zombie outbreak occurred.

GAMEPLAY

This segues perfectly to the best part of the game - the zombies and of course the creative ways you dispatch them. Most of the game is centred around melee combat and using whatever club, stick, pole, knife or anything you can use as an improvised weapon. The real fun comes in picking up and crafting modifications that turn your weapons into works of art. Maybe you want to have a knife that doubles as a flamethrower? What about a golf club attached to a car battery to spark things up? There’s a ton of variety without needing to get too bogged down in the details of resource management. Essentially you just pick up some salvageable items which are littered all over the world and if you have the recipe you can build them. The game clearly wants you to be spending more time playing and less time frustrated in menus - and I am here for that.

The real fun comes in using your environment to kill the zombies and of course, save your weapons from breaking sooner than you want. One of my favourite and most effective techniques was to get a group of zombies wet with a firehouse and then throw a car battery at one of them to set off a chain reaction, there are always a dozen options available to test your creativity.

02 CHARACTERS

The zombies themselves come in a variety of flavours besides your regular shambles, walkers and runners and this provides a great sense of diversity to the combat and each encounter feels like a small “combat puzzle” to solve.

Your character (or slayer) is equipped with a couple of skill slots that can be found, unlocked or are innate to whichever character you are playing and add even more variety to play styles allowing you to craft the character that best suits you. You can even play the game co-op style if you want to join a buddy on some zombie-slaying escapades.

The game for the most part ran pretty flawlessly, although there were a few elements that broke immersion a tad. The fact that there are no reflections in mirrors felt a bit jarring, every so often the physics felt a bit off with zombies ragdolling comically and the hair effects on some of the characters made them look more like those 4th-grade bean sprout projects we all did than famous Hollywood stars, but I am really nitpicking here as the game looks and plays fantastically and is well produced.

03 CONCLUSION

It’s loud, fun has a great sense of humour and I have enjoyed every second of it - definitely recommended. Dead Island 2 is a fantastic sequel that improves on the original game in every way. The story is gripping, the setting is beautiful, and the gameplay is engaging and satisfying. Fans of the first game will not be disappointed, and newcomers to the series will find plenty to enjoy.