Here's what we think of Demon’s Souls Remake

I’ve been a “Souls” fan ever since I first played Bloodborne when it first released on the PlayStation 4. That game was the reason I bought my PS4 and for many Demon’s Souls Remake will be the reason millions will buy the PlayStation 5. After thoroughly loving Bloodborne I then tried every other From Software game I could get my hands on from the entire Dark Souls Trilogy and DLC as well as Sekiro. The only game I never played was the granddaddy of them all – Demon’s Souls. Despite many die-hard fans saying that it was the best, I couldn’t bring myself to play the original on the PS3 – partly because I couldn’t get my hands on a PS3, but also I’ve learned many times before that even the best games age and I wasn’t going to suffer through 2009 graphics and janky controls just for the sake of it.

Demon's Souls Remake - Vanguard Demon © BluePoint

So understandably my hype levels were at full bore when Demon’s Souls Remake was announced during the PlayStation 5 reveal showcase. Finally, a chance to play the game that started probably my favourite series of games. So, with that in mind I have to say that I in no way envy the team at Bluepoint studios who took on the mammoth task of recreating one of the most loved games of all time. A game held in extremely high regard by probably some of the most critical fans on the planet. Mess this up and you will be crucified.

What I can tell you is that Bluepoint not only met every one of my expectations on this game, but exceeded it a thousand times over. The remake is a tribute to a team who clearly love the game since you can see the painstaking effort, they have taken in each and every aspect of this remake. It almost feels like this was the game Miyazaki wanted to make, but couldn’t at the time due to technological constraints.

Demon's Souls - Tower Knight © Bluepoint

Demon’s Souls Remake is quite easily the best-looking game I have ever seen and a massive early salvo in this round of the console wars. If this is the kind of game, we are getting at console launch stage, the mind boggles to think about what we can expect towards the end of the console’s lifecycle.

I suppose at this stage I should of course mention that Demon’s Souls is still a “souls game” and thus is not for everyone. I can sing its praises; I can say it is the best game I have played this year and yet still know that not everyone will enjoy this game. Some (most, in fact) will find it quite frustrating, too difficult, punishing of any mistakes, but this is what makes From Software games what they are. and Bluepoint have stayed true to that vision.

Yes, this isn’t a From Software game, this is a Bluepoint game, but credit must be given to the team from Bluepoint on striking a balance between improving the game to meet the standards of gaming in 2020, but without losing any of what made the original Demon’s Souls a cult classic. Besides the graphics, controls have also been improved. The camera (which many original Demon’s Souls players would tell you is the actual hardest enemy) has been greatly improved and brought up to the standard that gamers expect in 2020.

That being said there are numerous features you can select to have the game play similarly to the original. You can use the same graphic filter, providing the same green/grey, washed out effect of the original – although I would highly recommend playing with the default filter which Bluepoint have provided. You can even use the old terrible camera and janky controls if you are so inclined and what the truly original Demon’s Souls experience.

Another way that the game makes full use of the power of the PlayStation 5 is with the haptic feedback of the new DualSense controllers. You can quite literally feel a fireball soaring past you or the earth shudder as dragon scorches the earth in front of you. This, plus the near total absence of any loading screens lead me to enjoy one of the most immersive gaming experiences I have ever experienced.