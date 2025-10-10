From cricket field to EyeGym

For Proteas men’s all-format cricketer Dewald Brevis, top-level sport is all about gaining those extra one percenters and that led him to the science of visual decision training. Brevis, who broke onto the scene when he starred for South Africa at the under-19 Cricket World Cup in 2022, says that EyeGym performance training has given him an edge both on and off the field.

After experiencing some ups and downs, Brevis took a leap of faith and committed to training and sharpening the skills necessary for peak performance. He began working with Dr. Sherylle Calder of EyeGym at the beginning of 2023, and the pair have since grown their partnership.

Ahead of the all-format series against Pakistan, Brevis was hard at work implementing his visual training programme designed by Dr. Calder, who is based at the Stellenbosch Academy of Sport.

Dewald Brevis and Dr Calder © Calder

How He Prepares For Battle

“For me, it’s about training my eyes, skills, and decision-making under pressure. Amongst all the cricket skills needed, it’s backing my eyes and trusting what I see on the field,” Brevis explains.

“I do a two-minute (visual) warm-up before a Test because it’s often a rush to get to the ground in the morning but if it’s T20 cricket, which is usually at night, I will do the full 10-minute routine.”

Owing to Brevis’s ability to play shots all around the wicket, he continues to be selected as an all-format player for his country. But for the man himself, Test match cricket will always be the ultimate litmus test. The five day format allows him to apply his EyeGym training to the max because it requires an extended period of focus, decision-making, concentration and awareness.

“It’s about being quicker and improving your reaction time and decision-making ability especially under pressure,” says Brevis of the EyeGym programme. “Even if people don’t play sport, I would recommend that they do EyeGym because it makes a difference to daily life whether it be with driving, learning or even being able to catch your cellphone mid-air if you lose control of it!”

Adapts To Strengths and Weaknesses

The benefit of EyeGym is that Calder, who has worked with a variety of sporting codes, can give an athlete a training programme and monitor their progress online from anywhere in the world. She can see what and how much Brevis trains and how he scores in his assessments. EyeGym has also been designed so that it adapts to a particular athletes’ strengths and weaknesses. As a result, it ensures an athlete trains all components of visual motor skills and decision-making.

“With Dewald, we have now taken the good skills and made them even better and have also worked on his weaknesses and made them better,” says Calder. “It’s probably difficult to explain because visual training is such a new science but clients – past and present – have said that it often feels like everything is in slow motion and their execution of skills are greatly improved.”

Calder notes that it comes down to taking in information as quickly as possible, the brain processing it and the body subsequently responding. The best in the business can carry out said process so swiftly that it feels like it’s slowing down for them when competing in that cauldron.

For Brevis, the ball, bowler and conditions will naturally change and it’s about focusing on being in the moment and finding the gaps. His clean hitting is his calling card, and Calder says timing is all about the information you get from your eyes, brain and then transferring it to your hands.

A Powerful Partnership

Calder, who has worked with some of the biggest names in sport, is an important individual in Brevis’ corner. “Right up front I have to say that Dewald is an amazing guy and is one of the best trainers I have ever worked with,” she says. Over and above the visual skills, Calder, who played hockey at an international level, acts as a mentor, guiding Brevis on what it takes to be the best.

“When he was coming through he was nicknamed ‘Baby AB’ (in reference to AB de Villiers) but now he should be seen as Dewald Brevis, the cricketer, and people need to give him that credit.”

Calder sees similarities between a former star pupil of hers, Bryan Habana and Brevis. “Rugby and cricket are totally different sports but Bryan was the best trainer in the Springbok squad during those years and Dewald is also super-disciplined when it comes to his EyeGym training.”

Beyond the Boundary Ropes

As EyeGym continues to gain traction across South Africa and globally, athletes like Brevis serve as role models not only to fellow elite athletes but for anyone out to enhance their performance.

Calder offers a fitting analogy to highlight EyeGym’s efficacy. “If you go to the gym and do training but then stop for a month, you’re not going to retain your fitness,” she says. “And the visual motor decision-making system is exactly the same and proves that it is a trainable skill.”