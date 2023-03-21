We got a sneak preview at the Diablo IV pre-order beta

Over the weekend I joined millions of other adventurers across the globe as we invaded the world of Sanctuary for the Diablo IV pre-order beta. From the moment I started playing, the game's dark and gritty aesthetic immediately caught my attention. The world of Sanctuary felt more dangerous and foreboding than ever before, and the graphics and sound design were top-notch.

Lilith is waiting © Blizzard

The game's attention to detail, from the realistic lighting effects to the intricate character designs, made it clear that the developers had put a lot of effort into creating a truly immersive experience. Despite a few long queue times on Friday (around 100 minutes) and being disconnected once (resulting in another 28-minute queue) the servers seemed to handle the load pretty well. Certainly a vast improvement from what I remember of the Diablo III launch. This is a notable achievement given the massive changes the game has introduced particularly in the way of multiplayer.

One of the most significant changes to the game's mechanics is the introduction of a more open-world structure. I know “open-world” has become a bit of a double-edged term these days with every game claiming to have it, but very few utilize it to improve the overall gameplay experience. I can safely say from what I have seen that Diablo IV is vastly improved due to its open world. The map is now much larger and allows players to explore different areas at their own pace. This, combined with the game's new non-linear quest structure, makes for a much more engaging and satisfying experience. I found myself constantly drawn to new areas and quests, and I never felt like I was being forced down a particular path.

Fans were understandably nervous about the announcement of Diablo 4, given the controversy surrounding Diablo Immortal's predatory microtransactions. Many fans felt that Blizzard had lost touch with their player base and was more interested in monetizing their games than creating a great player experience.

Diable 4 map © Blizzard

Diablo Immortal was heavily criticized for its microtransactions, which were seen as being designed to extract as much money as possible from players. Some fans felt that the game had been designed around microtransactions, rather than the other way around and that the result was a game that was frustrating and unsatisfying to play.

Given this history, fans were understandably worried that Diablo 4 would be similarly monetized, with pay-to-win mechanics and other predatory practices. However, Blizzard has been quick to reassure fans that Diablo 4 will not have any pay-to-win mechanics or other predatory microtransactions.

Instead, Blizzard has stated that the game will have cosmetic microtransactions, which will allow players to customize their characters and make them look unique. While some fans are still

wary of any microtransactions in the game, Blizzard's reassurances have gone a long way towards calming fears about the game's monetization strategy.

The game's combat system is another area where Diablo 4 shines. The new skill system is more flexible and allows for more customization than ever before. I enjoyed experimenting with different skills and finding the perfect combination to take on the game's challenging bosses.

We only got to see a fraction of what the game has to offer, being limited to only 3 heroes (Sorcerer, Barbarian and Rogue) and only being able to play the first act. One of the most significant features that were not available in the beta is the game's endgame content. While the beta did give players a taste of what the game's open-world structure would be like, it’s only a fraction of what we can expect to see in the final release. Blizzard has promised that there will be a lot more endgame content, including dungeons, raids, and other challenges that will keep players engaged long after they've completed the main story.

I was lucky enough to be playing when a “world event” happened. I had only a few minutes to make my way to a particular part of the map (and let me assure you the map is HUGE) where I congregated with around a dozen other players as we waited for the countdown to conclude - naturally, spamming every emote for the entire duration of the wait. When the timer finally reached zero a massive (and I mean MASSIVE) beast erupted from the earth, the camera zoomed considerably showing the true scale of the battle and for the next 10 or so minutes we battled this beast using every ability we had available. It was a memorable experience and I look forward to many similar events in the full release.

Another area where we can expect to see some significant improvements in the final release is the game's multiplayer functionality. While the beta did include some multiplayer options, the final release will have more comprehensive multiplayer features, including PvP and cooperative play. Blizzard has also promised that they will be introducing the cross-platform play, allowing players on different platforms to play together.

Overall, while the Diablo 4 beta was an excellent introduction to the game, it only scratched the surface of what we can expect to see in the final release. With more endgame content, improved multiplayer functionality, and more character classes, the final release of Diablo 4 is shaping up to be an exceptional addition to the series.