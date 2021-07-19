Let Murray Loubser and friends show you how to build a DIY BMX kicker ramp

"A little kicker ramp like this really goes back to the roots of DIY riding," explains photographer Wayne Reiche, a long time friend and mentor of Murray Loubser .

"Like when a kid puts a plank on a few bricks and starts launching off it and then just slowly pushing it up and up," says Reiche, who was instrumental in Murray's Shape's In the City project in 2020. "It was super rad to see Murray unlock a few spots and find different angles on things where you are usually limited by how high you can jump."

Murray Loubser shreds on a homemade kicker

"I was super stoked when the idea came about using the kicker in the streets," Murray says. "Wayne is a magician in the workshop so I just went in and gave a helping hand." According to Murray he spent a lot of the days leading up to the build scouting the streets for spots that he couldn't normally ride because they are a bit too high.

Jason Prins with a barspin © Wayne Reiche / Red Bull Content Pool Toothpick © Wayne Reiche / Red Bull Content Pool

"So when we got the kicker we could kind of just go roll the streets and ride those spots I’d found," he says.

Switch 180 Barspin to half-cab lookback © Wayne Reiche / Red Bull Content Pool

"It funny though, we had all these spots penned down that we were going to ride and when we got down to it we pretty much just drove around and found others. We ended up hittiong none of the spots we first had planned," he says, explaining how that is the beauty of the ramp.

Tyre-ride to 180 barspin © Wayne Reiche / Red Bull Content Pool

"I'm definitely going to build my own one, it's added a new dimension to street riding and really opened my eyes."

"Stuff that you would not normally be able to ride suddenly becomes possible! We spent such a short time using it and it was mind baffling how much we could ride," Murray says. Keen to build your own? Read on:

HOW TO BUILD A DIY BMX KICKER RAMP

MATERIALS

1 x Sheet of 21mm shutter ply

1 x Sheet of 6mm ply

3.6m Pine Beam 70mm x 32mm

Screws

TOOLS

Tools of the Trade.jpg © Wayne Reiche

Circular Saw

Jig Saw

Drill

Piece of String

Pencil

Tape Measure

Step 1:

Making sure the transition sides are equal. © Wayne Reiche

Lay the 21mm Board flat on the floor. Take the string and securely fasten the pencil to the end. Place pencil at the corner of the board and measure 2.7m on the string. Secure the point of the string, make sure it is taut and draw the arc of the ramp.

Step 2:

Radius Focus © Wayne Reiche

Measure 1.5m on the long side of the board and draw a line up at 90degrees until it meets the arc line. You now have the shape of your ramp. Using the jigsaw cut out the template. Use the cut out, trace the shape and make another cut out.

Step 3:

Ramp Diagram © Wayne Reiche

Take the 6mm Ply Sheet, measure 60cm on the short side and cut into 2 long pieces for the top. Cut the Beams up at intervals of 55cm. Place the Beams on Ramp Cut Out as seen in diagram and make sure they are evenly spaced and line up flush with the edges. Screw securely into place.

Step 4:

Support - Lining up the beams © Wayne Reiche

Line up the 6mm board on the face of the ramp. Measure that there is a slight overhang at the bottom and trim off the excess. Repeat this with the other board. Screw the 6mm Plywood onto the support beams and not the Cut out piece.

Step5:

Switch barspin © Wayne Reiche / Red Bull Content Pool

Shred!!!