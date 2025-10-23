How to make a skateboard rail: DIY grind rail tips

Skateboarding
Every skateboarder starts off with an ollie. Popping the board until you can really land it clean. Until you can do it at will and do it well. Like in your pajamas while drinking milk (without spilling it).
Given the dearth of skate parks in India, the next inevitable step is to ollie higher and higher, over skateboards and sometimes human beings. The off time is generally spent dreaming of getting a skatepark. Where you'd imagine yourself shredding the park like Ryan Sheckler. You can dream of those things or build something yourself.
With a steel grind rail, you can take your skateboarding to another level.
Materials (Check above diagram):
A - 6ft long steel pipe of 3in diameter. B - 1ft high legs of 4in diameter. C - 10.5in long feet 3in wide.
TIP: Get a pipe that can take a beating and withstand rain/water.
Where to buy:
Local grill workshop, you have to buy and use their labour to build this rail.
TIP: Showing the above diagram will greatly reduce communication barrier.
Cost:
INR 900 – INR 1500 Complete cost including transportation to a location of your choice.
Prices are approximations and can vastly differ. Brush up on your negotiation skills.
Getting it done:
Fortunately you won't be getting your hands dirty during this DIY. But you do have to supervise every step of the assembling and welding. Keep the following points in mind:
- Show a video of a skateboarder grinding the rail. This will help them to use their experience to build efficiently.
- Make sure the pieces are cut in the above mentioned dimensions.
- Your steel fabricator might suggest different dimensions for stability after looking at the dimensions. You be the judge.
- Once the welding is done make sure it's waterproof. Trapped water will make it eventually rust and deteriorate.
Once your rail is up and ready you can check this tutorial to make your own skate wax. Share pictures of your rail when completed.
Got questions? Ask us in the comments section.