DJ Vigro Deep is ready to make timeless music

Amapiano has become the dominant sound of South Africa’s youth culture. DJ Vigro Deep is one of the most recognizable figures in the genre as his music has been commanding dance floors across the country. His run in the last three years has been unmatched, especially for an artist his age. He released the Baby Boy trilogy and this year, he earned two SAMA nods – one for Best Kwaito/Gqom/Amapiano for, “Baby Boy III” and Best Produced Album for his contribution to DJ Maphorisa’s and Kabza De Small’s, “Scorpion King”.

And while the Atteridgeville-born producer and DJ has established a staple sound, he has decided to switch his style with his new release, “The Rise of a Baby Boy.” The album signifies his growth as a musician and as a man. He fuses amapiano with jazz and R&B sensibilities and the record relies more on vocals than production in comparison to his previous works. The “Untold Stories” hitmaker followed his creative instincts and did not take any cues or inspiration from any other artists.

Vigro worked on the album for three months and the 19-track offering features songs like “Nguwe” and “Amablesser” that lean into concepts of romanticism and intimacy. Records like, “Ngizwile”, “Somandla” and “Umona” speak to the kind of challenges and lessons that the young producer has had to reckon with as he matures. One thing is clear; his focus has shifted from making hit songs for the moment to creating classic records.

“It's a bit soulful and even the story of the album speaks about love and life. It doesn't speak too much about like going out and grooving and things like that,” stated Vigro. “I am getting to an age where I am more mature. I have a better understanding of different things in life so I'm not about just making music people can groove to.”

Vigro Deep © Supplied

The collaborations brought his vision to life as he worked with the likes of Sax, Khumz, Rethabile, Thomas, DJ Bucks, and MhawKeys, who are all up-and-coming artists. The only musicians on the album with mainstream appeal are Focalistic, who added his touch on the lead single of the album, “Blue Monday” and house vocalist Bucie on the song, “Mama”. This is all by design.

“I like to work with a lot of people who are unknown and give them a platform so that they become well-known. I feel like as a producer, I am now focused on collaborating with people who are talented but aren’t really familiar,” said Vigro.

His decision to feature undiscovered talent aligns with his values which are centered on empowering himself and others. This is clear through his decision to remain an independent artist. Many record labels have knocked on his door with offers but the 19-year-old has opted to bet on himself. He keeps his circle small and believes in maintaining his creative integrity and owning his art.

“Growing up, I saw that a lot of artists signing to labels and sometimes, they ruined their careers. I've seen a lot of people make mistakes so I told myself that I will not be the person that does that. So I started my own record label and signed a licensing deal with Kalawa Jazmee,” explained Vigro.

His father, Victor Ngcongwana has been a major influence on how he navigates his creative and business endeavours. The legendary house DJ is one of the founding members of The Godfathers of Deep House South Africa. And while Ngcongwana has been instrumental in Vigro becoming a musician, he had very little to do with the progression of his son’s career. As a matter of fact, Vigro’s father was unaware that he had amassed a following until he could pay for his own things and eventually move out of the house.

That spirit of self-reliance is at the core of Vigro’s growth. It’s all about him doing his own thing on his terms.

“People love me for the music that I make because I came with a different style,” he said. “I don't do what other artists are doing; I am doing my own thing. I am building myself and it’s time that I arise and show that to the world.”