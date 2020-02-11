Dream-pop duo Seru embrace celestial electronica

Hailing from the vibrant, shadow-brimming city of Johannesburg and born in late 2017, songstress Jade Fortune along with producer Steve Hogg (Vox Portent/live member of Morena Leraba) formed Seru and sought out to create a sound akin to a mutual overflowing love for indie-pop, electronica and dream-fueled soundscapes created by influential artists such as Blue Hawaii, Jamie xx & Baths, to name a few. Achieving just that with their highly ambitious debut single, “Split” released in September 2018, Seru went on to release a colourfully contrasting follow-up single “Mantra” shortly thereafter. The pair’s debut three-track EP "Touching The Void" was released via Hogg’s own independent record label I suppose Ja in September 2019 and features Matthew Watson (ex-Bye Beneco/Eyes Like Mirrors) on additional guitar further enhancing an already polished sound.

Could you explain how Seru has now evolved since its initial conception in 2017?

Jade Fortune : I think in the beginning we knew which direction we wanted to head in creatively and pretty much stuck with that, but we’ve definitely surprised ourselves along the way! The most evolution has taken place in the way we write and record, which has been slowly fine tuned through trial and error.

Steve Hogg : We’ve definitely refined our sound now and we know what direction to go with when we’re writing new music.

Seru © Lesedi Rudolph

Seru’s enchanting debut EP "Touching The Void" is a reflective yet transcendental cruise into the cosmos and back down deep below the surface of the darkest seas, blending together heartache, nostalgia and sincerity into one neatly wrapped keepsake. “Shadows” breathes ethereal synth glimmers underneath sparkling percussion and celestial vocal harmonies, while “Falling” floats on a steady bassline of atmospheric bliss as fluttering plucked strings sway gracefully between vocalist Jade Fortune’s refined delivery before weeping into a mellow electronic outro, complete with empyrean bleeps and unearthen howls.

Seru’s debut EP is an impressive first effort and introduction to the world. Could you give us some background into how this release was created and then fell into place?

JF : The EP really started in Steve’s old studio, back in Benoni. We would build the tracks together in sessions and then once we had a basic idea and structure we would fine-tune each track in our respective home studios. From there it would bounce back and forth. At the time of the decision to put out an EP, we had about 6 tracks already in progress. “Dark”, “Shadows” and “Falling” just all fit in really well together and made sense - so that’s what we went with. The other recorded tracks are due for release this year which we are pretty excited about.

Seru © Gavin Pincus

In January 2020, Seru released an official music video for “Dark” also serving as the EP opening track, surprised fans and newcomers alike with exceptionally overwhelming cinematography and hypnagogic set designs courtesy of director Alison Swan & DOP Gavin Pincus, capturing the duo’s magnetic essence and infectious drive. The video undeniably portrays a perfect contrast between imagery, words and production from such an engaging and imaginative debut offering.

It’s clear that there is a growing demand for Seru’s live performances and further announcements - what does the unforeseeable future hold for Seru?

JF : We have a lot happening in 2020! Hopefully more shows, although our jobs and other projects have kind of stunted us in this regard... but hopefully, that will change soon! We also have a few new releases coming up - we have two singles to release in the first half of the year and hopefully something more toward the end too.

SH : We’re putting out a bunch more music, including a remix EP of Touching The Void. Other releases will be singles for now, which will lead to a full-length album later this year or next year. We might even throw another music video or two in there, who knows!