Watch Abdo ‘Dado’ Feghali drift iconic locations in Durban
Ride along as multiple Lebanese rally champion and Red Bull Car Park Drift kingpin Abdo ‘Dado’ Feghali drifts some of Durban's most iconic spots.
Abdo ‘Dado’ Feghali was born into a motorsports family. "It was never a question," he says. "I would do everything to get into that driver's seat and play for the rest of my life."
Recently he got to continue playing in Durban, when Minitown, a miniature city modeled after and located in the city, became the set of every RC car-loving kid’s dream playground while the real city became the set of every petrolhead’s fantasy joy ride as ‘Dado’ drifted some of its most iconic spots.
“The team on the project showed me the concept and I loved it immediately”, says Feghali. The basic premise of the short film is to have a child racing a remote-controlled race car around the roads of Minitown, while Feghali drifts the real Durban streets as its counterpart. “It was a really successful shoot, and we're really happy to share the finished product.”
Starting his career in 1998, his persona of ‘Dado’ as a legendary drifter has steadily grown in the Middle East and around the world. One of Feghali’s standout achievements is breaking the Guinness World Record in 2013 for the longest continuous drift in Abu Dhabi, covering an incredible 11 180 metres.
The film production spanned across multiple locations in Durban with one of the most iconic location chosen being in alongside the majestic City Hall in the CBD. Crowds of passing by pedestrians, which proved to be a challenge for the crew to contain, gathered in awe to witness as Abdo swerve and spin in the scorching KwaZulu- Natal sun.
The biggest challenge of the shoot was getting used to driving and drifting a right-hand drive car! In Lebanon we drive on the other side of the road, so I'm used to changing gear and pulling the hand brake with my right hand, not the left!
During his time in South Africa he was also on the judging panel for Red Bull Car Park Drift South Africa “I was so happy to introduce the competition to the country and meet all the drifters from SA, the talent was better than I had imagined. From the qualifying rounds, I could tell we would have a great event on our hands”.
"I loved Durban and can't wait to bring my family for a vacation there sometime soon!"