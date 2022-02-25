8 Reasons to be excited for Dying Light 2

It’s fun, it's thrilling, it’s got various mechanics to keep you occupied and it's clearly a game that was created with ambition, pride and a clear goal of excellence. With the compliments behind us, let’s get into what we think are the best reasons to be excited for Dying Light 2.

01 Parkour

Let’s get the most obvious one out the way first. We all know that Dying Light is known for its parkour and we all know that it does a great job of weaving you through the rooftops and stairwells as you navigate the open world. It’s still that good though. It’s extremely fun and even without all the other intricacies of the game, we could imagine this mechanic being enough to grip players.

02 Thrill vs Safety

Parkour doesn’t just happen to be in the game though, it's an important element to our next point. The thrill. Dropping down from the safety of your rooftop paradise to complete objectives, find some tasty loot or get rid of an obstacle is exciting. You cannot play safe forever and inevitably you are going to find yourself in sticky situations. Your heart rate goes up and every moment becomes an extreme lesson in time management.

Urgency

Which is another great segway into our next point. Urgency. Everyone who considers a themselves a gamer has found themselves in the following scenario,

“Please, you must save the prince before it’s too late!”

“Sure, just after I help this farmer water his plants… Oh and then I need to quickly help deliver some packages back to the main city… Then I’ll go save the prince… Unless something comes up.”

Well, in Dying Light 2, you can do whatever you like, take your time, sure no problem. It’s just that you are both the prince in distress and the heroic knight. It’s in the name after all - Dying Light 2 Stay Human. If you linger too long, you may find yourself with a strong desire to bite down into your bestie.

Greetings © Dying Light Game

03 Choices matter

Worlds are more alive in the gaming universes we visit than ever. We need to feel that our actions leave the world different than when we first arrived. Nothing is quite as disappointing as going on an epic adventure only to turn around and see that nothing has changed. Dying Light 2 does care about your actions and the things you do and choices you make influence the world around you.

Weapons

If you think about it, weapons are often our main character in first person and third person games. They are literally our best means to physically interact with the world. We love the weapons in Dying Light 2. There are so many homemade accessories to push back the undead, with ridiculous and fantastic effects. Like that homemade sword do you? Why not make it a lightning rod too.

Combat

And why have a weapon if the combat isn’t great too. The combat is fun and changes drastically from scene to scene. During the day, zombies are manageable, avoidable and simple. One little lunge here, one stumble there, no problem. They tend to stay inside during the day though, so their numbers in confined places can start to add up. At night, things change as our bitey friends become fast, aggressive hunters! Suddenly those spaces indoors seem a little more pleasant than during the day. Will you use stealth to your advantage or slice through your foes? Well, you will have options.

Care for a shave © Dying Light Game

Co-op

If Skyrim mods have taught us anything, it's that if a game is good, let us play it with our friends. Dying Light 2 has a co-op mode that is unlocked fairly early on. Allowing us to traverse rooftops, explore buildings and battle the undead together. After all, the best part about being a gamer, is that we can be gamers together.

Zombies

Yes, the last reason on this list is zombies. I am sure someone really smart is out there explaining why we all love the ideas of post apocalyptic words inhabited by the reanimated bodies of the fallen. Honestly, we don’t mind the why so much as we simply enjoy the spectacle.

Overall, Dying Light 2 Stay Human is a lot of fun. It’s one of those games we are sure will have us all creating fond memories and burning through our free hours in. It’s great to see this franchise and this genre looking so good.