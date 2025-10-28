It can be challenging to put together a competitive team for the season opener in FC 26 Ultimate Team. Especially if you don't invest any real money and only build a team with the coins you generate through match success.
Here we present a starter team from Super League and Bundesliga for less than 50,000 coins. It also includes some stars from RB Leipzig. If you don't yet have 50,000 coins in your virtual account, you can also put together this team step by step.
01
Briefly explained: The chemistry system in EA FC 26
Before introducing the team, we will briefly explain the chemistry system in FC 26. Instead of 100 chemistry points as before, you now only receive a team chemistry of 33. The team chemistry is made up of the chemistry of each individual player, which ranges from 0 to 3. If each player has a chemistry of 3, you start the game with the optimum team chemistry of 33.
A player's chemistry depends on his team-mates. There are three criteria here: Nationality, league and club. For example, if you line up two players from the same league and the same club, this will have a very positive effect on the chemistry of both players. However, if all nine other players come from other clubs and other leagues and have a different nationality, the individual chemistry of the two players with the same nationality and club affiliation may still be weak.
So you have to make sure that there are links between different players throughout the team in terms of their origin, league or club. Finally, another important piece of information: there are no longer links between players to ensure better chemistry. It is no longer important that players from the same club or the same league play next to each other to optimise chemistry, but it is enough if both are lined up. So a left winger and a right-back from the same club can also improve your chemistry.
02
FC 26 Starter Team Super League & Bundesliga for < 50,000 coins
Key facts about the FC 26 Ultimate Team Starter Team
03
Goalkeeper and defence
RB Leipzig keeper Péter Gulácsi stands between the posts. The Hungarian international is once again one of the best goalkeepers in the Bundesliga in FC 26. Scores such as 87 positioning and 83 saves make the Red Bulls' keeper a reliable back-up.
Playing in front of Gulácsi in the back four are former Leipzig player Dayot Upamecano from Bayern Munich and Nico Schlotterbeck from Borussia Dortmund. Upamecano impresses with ratings such as 84 defence and 84 physicality. DFB international Schlotterbeck is also a top performer - 85 defence and 82 physicality. Dominik Schmid from FC Basel plays on the left side of defence and is particularly impressive with pace (77) and physicality (73) - and is also one of the best FC 26 players in the Super League. The defence is completed by Ridle Baku, another professional from RB Leipzig. Values such as 81 pace and 81 dribbling make him a top right-back for the start of the season in FC 26 Ultimate Team.
04
Midfield
The midfield is led by Xherdan Shaqiri. The national team legend has improved significantly compared to FC 25 following his double with FC Basel - 81 shooting and 81 dribbling are his top values. Alongside him in the centre is Timothé Cognat, another player from the Super League. The Frenchman from runners-up Servette FC is particularly impressive in FC 26 with 78 pace and 76 passing. Cognat's compatriot Michael Olise plays on the right side of midfield. The FC Bayern star has outstanding values in dribbling (87) and passing (84). On the left side of midfield, we have fielded Bénie Traoré, a team-mate of Shaqiri's at FC Basel. The main reason for this is his pace (86), but Traoré is also a strong dribbler (80).
05
Attack
Serhou Guirassy from Borussia Dortmund and Alvyn Sanchez from Young Boys Bern are expected to provide the goals up front. Guirassy is not only the player in the FC 26 starter team with the highest overall rating. 88 shooting and 83 physicality are outstanding values. Sanchez is fast (84 pace) and dribbles well (77).