The must-watch South African community-run esports events
The esports community is rallying during this time and there are currently a host of local community run events on the go that you can watch and support.
The various events have all been organised and managed by passionate members of the various game title communities and anyone can support. Here’s what to watch:
Fighting Game Fans - DRAGON NINJA LASER EYES
This particular Tekken competition is being arranged by UGCZA who have slowly been building a name for themselves in the local Fighting Games Community. The event was originally meant to be a long format offline tournament that would start at RUSH and end with a final event at rAge expo 2020. When COVID-19 hit and physical gatherings of more than 50 people, banned - the team decided to improvise. They’ve restructured the league idea to focus on monthly league matches with players competing each week. The Top 3 of each week will move to the final Top 9 at the end of the month and compete for a prize pool of R3000. With so many events and tournaments having to postpone or cancel, UGCZA wanted all Tekken players to have the chance to compete online. The games will be cast on the UGCZA Twitch channel and anyone can compete.
Shoot ‘em up - The ATKArena Rainbow Six Siege League
While ATKArena might be offering up the prize pool sponsorship for this particular esports event, the mastermind behind it was passionate R6 player and gaming community member Dylan “n00bslice” Buckle. He says the original idea behind the league was to test how viable an online Siege tournament would fare but it has very quickly grown into something much more. ATK has put up a R10 000 prize pool but has also provided the necessary support for casted games and marketing around the event. Teams have already purchased their entry ticket and will be competing from March through to early May online. If you want to watch the action, one feature match is streamed each week for the group stages. When Double Elim Stages start there will be a new updated stream schedule. You can watch all the action on the ATK Twitch Channel.
Vroom Vroom - ALL THE SIM RACING
The South African Sim Community has been hosting regular online tournaments for ages, but now is the perfect opportunity to support some of the local drivers in the various events on offer. For those looking to get into this community you can get hold of Dominus Gaming and join their discord group. The local ZA League races for Dominus Gaming are streamed and casted every Wednesday night. Bi-weekly there is EU commentary for RLM and their Porsche Super Cup. On 12 April RLM will have a 12 hour endurance race and local shoutcaster George “GeeMax” Smith will be doing commentary with a host of European casters. Apex Online Racing happens on a Tuesday and bi-weekly Sunday evenings the South African community run a league with Simsport Racing too. When asked why the community is hosting ALL THE THINGS, the drivers are quick to point out that it really is about international exposure. By joining forces with the various European communities, Sim Racing locally is able to do even more for the community.
Heroes never die - Community Overwatch Tournament
Lizelle “VirgoLiz” Smith is one of the hardest working players and members of the South African Overwatch Community. Not only did she get a South African team to the Overwatch World Cup 2019, she is now trying to improve the local competitive scene with a new tournament. She says that after she heard VS Gaming would not be hosting a league or LAN finals for Overwatch this year, she approached ATK to ask if she could host a tournament with their backing. She knew many of the players were demotivated with the VS Gaming LAN Final cancelled and wanted to try build the community. ATK has offered a prize pool of R50 000 and if you want to compete, you can sign up for the Calibration round (which starts 1 April) and join in for Stage 1 which starts 18 May. All the Calibration rounds will be streamed to the ATK Twitch Channel so you’ll be able to support and watch local Overwatch. Liz is quick to say the OW community has been extremely supportive with other roleplayers like Eminemily, ThePeachZA, Sunpheonyx, ReleasetheBracken and Deffect. If you want to support the South African Overwatch community, join their discord.