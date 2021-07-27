A look at the rise and rise of esports in high schools

Esports has been growing over the past few years and in the last decade we have seen it go from an underground and poorly established hobby to an incredible movement that is being embraced by communities around the globe. We have even reached the point of infrastructure being introduced to schooling systems internationally.

Before going into the nitty gritty, I think it is important to make a statement about gaming in general. As with all things in life moderation is key and it is important to ensure that time spent doing this activity is limited to a healthy period. It is also important to ensure that these disciplines are treated with the same conduct as regular sports and to encourage behaviors that are beneficial to students in the long term. Gaming should be accompanied by a healthy exercise routine and diet.

Internationally, gaming and esports have become far more relevant to a wider audience. With esports granting real opportunities for people to create interesting businesses and compete as digital athletes. As such, schooling systems have started to develop their own programs that support people playing the game as competitors but also to understand the opportunities that exist outside of gameplay. Understanding these opportunities is critically important as it makes sense that business structures that are related to esports would fundamentally be different to those engaging with regular sports. A manager for a Football broadcaster would operate completely different to a manager of a digital event that takes place exclusively in a studio. It is now relevant to learn about the fundamentals of esports and specialize at some point in a particular field. International schools and universities have begun to provide exactly that.

1v1 in Counter-Strike © Namco

In South Africa we are starting to catch up. We have seen the introduction of gaming leagues to schools around the country. These leagues are generally treated the same way a school rugby league is. Students are taught about how to play the game and can compete in leagues as an extracurricular activity. In South Africa we have not yet started to explore the fringe opportunities that exist within esports. Shoutcasting is one such example and is something that has not yet been introduced to these students. Shoutcasting is the commentary of the esports world and provides an opportunity for individuals to earn a living talking about their favorite games. There are also opportunities that exist for coaches, administrators, tournament organisers, production staff and journalism to name a few. The next step for South African schools would be to bridge the gap by creating opportunities in all these relevant positions. A comparison could be made to those of students who participate in first aid during Rugby matches.

In South Africa, the esports industry is still developing and opportunities to work within it are still rare. Our current access to infrastructure does not lend itself to large events as many people still do not have access to the entry level requirements for gaming and esports. Limitations to computers and reliable internet are two of the main concerns. However, we are not actually limited to the South African domain and using the example of shoutcasters, there is no reason they would be limited to covering only local matches. Within esports and gaming, there is an opportunity to engage with an international audience and become a full-time streamer. Admittedly these are rare opportunities in a highly contested industry, but both locally and internationally these options are becoming better paying and more common. For a student who may have 10 years left before the time that they are expected to earn an income - the industry will have changed extremely and will have an entirely new outlook. At that stage they could be the front runners and the people who are enabled to create even better opportunities for those who follows and are far more likely to support themselves within this industry.

Practically gaming community experts will need to assist schools in understanding esports and engage with them to help teachers facilitate appropriate educational activities. Obviously, a geography teacher who has never played a video game in their life is not going to be the appropriate coach for counter strike team. These community specialists would be the best possible way to help students shadow and learn from the best we have to offer. An opportunity that could change the outcome for many of these learners later in life.

Spectre Aracana © Dota2

In conclusion now is as good a time as ever for esports education and gaming opportunities in general to become normalized in schooling facilities. We live in a digital era that has been growing steadily for the past decade and as more jobs become remote and more opportunities from abroad become available to local citizens, let us make sure that we are the ones setting the tempo for what is yet to come.

Esports is here to stay. Let us embrace it.