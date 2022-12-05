Everything you need to know about Evil West

Initially Evil West looked like a great mashup of westerns and monster hunting with an irreverent style that I had come to love from Flying Wild Hog games in the past.

The hype around the game has been limited, but then again, it is tough launching your game in the shadow of a colossus like God of War - Ragnarok which has certainly been enjoying the lion’s share of the gaming conversation this month. Nevertheless, I was quite excited to strap on my cowboy chaps and slay some vampires when Evil West finally arrived on November 22.

Evil West has us thrown into the role of Jesse Rentier, a monster-slaying cowboy from an alternate history where we are part of the Rentier Institute - an organization dedicated to the study and extermination of all manner of beasts and ghouls.

Grab a buddy for co-op © Flying Wild Hog

If you’re looking for some high-octane 3rd-person shoot ‘em up fun, then Evil West might be just your ticket. The folks at Flying Wild Hog certainly have their DNA all over this one, as anyone who played the infamous Shadow Warrior games will notice immediately, especially when hearing some of the colourful and over-the-top dialogue. It’s a game that delivers near non-stop action that, although can be repetitive at times, does have a great flow to it as you quickly learn to chain combos together between your various weapons and gadgets.

The game does a great job of continuously giving you new toys to play with as you unlock new weapons and power-ups through a customizable skill tree. You are also encouraged to experiment with various combinations as you can reset your skill point selections without any penalty. I’m sure we all know the sense of buyer’s remorse in games when you finally unlock a particularly great-sounding ability after saving hours' worth of experience points, only to find out you picked a total dud. This is something more games should consider in their skill trees.

The West just got a bit wilder © Flying Wild Hog

I particularly liked the lack of ammo or resources needed to use your weapons. All your abilities and skills are based on cooldowns so you either need to power them up or simply wait for the cooldowns to pass before being able to use them again. Once you get the hang of the exact timings and everything “clicks” even the hairiest encounters start feeling more like a well-choreographed dance as you dispatch hordes of monsters with ease.

As fun as the fights are, I think more could have been done to provide a greater sense of enemy variety since after a while the escalating difficulty seemed to just be in providing more enemies rather than more difficult enemies. Former stage bosses would reappear as mini-bosses and then sometimes towards the end of the game these same enemies would appear in multiple, grouped up with other enemies -, a missed opportunity, especially given how good the creature design of the game is in Evil West.

The game provides both a performance and quality mode and while the visuals are stunning 4k in quality mode, this does lock you to 30 frames per second. I’m not usually the kind of snob that obsesses about frame rates or visual fidelity, but given the high action of Evil West one is nearly forced to play in performance mode to ensure the best gameplay experience and this does result in a fairly noticeable degradation in visual quality, dropping down to just 1080p from 4k. This is a real pity since some of the settings and monsters deserve to be seen at their best.

Exploration is limited for the most part as the levels are mostly just one monster-killing arena after another, but the player is usually rewarded for exploring each nook and cranny with occasional bits of lore and funds used to buy new upgrades.

A really fun addition is the co-op multiplayer option which allows you to enjoy the entire game with a buddy online. Unfortunately, it’s online only (no couch co-op) and store progress is only saved on the host’s account, which is a pity, but it’s a fun romp with a friend regardless,

The truth is, a few things are holding Evil West back from being a great game. It is a tad repetitive, there is very little variety when it comes to enemies and the story is rather pedestrian, but boy is it fun. In the end, Evil West is a reminder that sometimes you just want to play video games to escape, switch off your brain and have fun. As games continue to push the boundaries of narrative exploration, cinematography, art and technology, providing a fine-dining experience to educated palates - sometimes you just want to eat cheeseburgers.