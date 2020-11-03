6 reasons why exercising at lunch is good for your health and wellbeing

What does lunchtime mean to you? A chance to catch up on work or add in an extra meeting? A hurried sandwich at your computer? It’s all too easy to let that precious time disappear into your working day.

Changing the way you think about lunch – and using it as an opportunity to take time for yourself – can improve your physical and mental health, which in turn will help you live longer. It will even make you work better, too.

Here are six reasons why leaving your desk for a burst of exercise is good for your health and wellbeing...

1. Improve your productivity

Heading out for a lunchtime run might just help boost your creativity © Drew Reynolds for Wings for Life World Run

Giving you a boost in energy, a lunchtime workout can help you to avoid the afternoon slump. Exercise is known to improve concentration levels and the repetitive nature of a run, swim or brisk walk has a meditative effect which is perfect for problem solving. A study from Stanford University found that people are 60 percent more creative while they’re walking, so if you’ve been struggling with a task in the morning, lunchtime exercise may be just the thing to put you on track for a productive afternoon.

2. Boost your mood

Good food, sex and laughter make us feel happy because our body releases chemicals called endorphins; endorphins have a similar effect on the body to opiates (a group of drugs which includes morphine). The great news is that exercise also causes an endorphin release and can have a powerful effect on improving mood, curbing anxiety and easing stress. Regular exercise can reduce the risk of depression by 20 to 30 percent.

Sociable exercise also has the added advantage of building relationships and support networks, vital for good mental health, so encourage housemates, colleagues or friends to join in.

3. Reduce your disease risk

Use your work lunch hour to get your recommended amount of weekly activity © Greg Coleman / Red Bull Content Pool

Exercise will reduce your risk of developing major diseases. You can lower your chance of high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease and many types of cancer by over 30 percent by being regularly active. To get this benefit, the target is 150 minutes per week of exercise that makes you feel a bit out of breath. This makes exercising at lunch the perfect way to hit that goal. Just 30 minutes each day on Monday to Friday and you’ve done it. Any extra you do in your own time outside of work is then a bonus.

Don’t have half an hour to spare? Don’t worry, the health benefits come from bursts as short as ten minutes. A brisk walk to the shop and back will help you towards the target.

4. Break up sedentary time

A motivational message might inspire you to do and move more © Carl Heyerdahl / Unsplash

‘Sitting is the new smoking’ is a phrase that you’ll often hear. The effects that a sedentary life has on our health are only now beginning to be understood. Our bodies were designed to move and are constantly creating energy to allow us to do this. If we don’t get up frequently, this unspent energy causes a stress in our cells that leads to early cell death, inflammation and a resulting increased risk of disease, particularly type 2 diabetes. Eating a sandwich at your desk does more harm than just getting crumbs on your keyboard. We’re more likely to store body fat if we sit for long periods of time too, so help your weight control and grab the chance to leave your chair and move around.

5. Build muscle

Strengthening your upper body can help to improve your posture © John Arano / Unsplash

When you exercise, muscles release substances called myokines which have an anti-inflammatory effect in the body and lower your risk of many diseases. Building and using your muscles is therefore a great way to stay healthy. With vigorous exercise at lunchtime, those myokines can still be circulating in your bloodstream for a couple of hours afterwards.

Building muscle helps us fight disease but there’s more to be gained from using our muscles, too. The UK's Office of National Statistics reports in a study that, over 30 million days were lost from work due to musculoskeletal problems (including back and neck pain). Your glutes (buttock muscles) and core abdominal muscles become inactive with prolonged sitting and hunching over your desk. Exercise at lunchtime, particularly a class such as Pilates or yoga, will fire up those sleeping muscles and improve your posture.

6. Something is better than nothing

Even if you've only got 10 minutes, something is better than nothing © Bruce Mars / Unsplash

You don’t need to get hot and sweaty and exercise for a whole hour for lunchtime exercise to be beneficial. People are often put off thinking they’ll need to shower and change their clothes. The key is that something is better than nothing and you can get health benefits from just 10 minutes of brisk walking. In reality, we can all manage that. Imagine going home knowing that not only have you done a full day’s work but that you’ve managed to tick off your 150 minutes a week exercise target and make yourself healthier, too. That’s a work bonus to strive for.