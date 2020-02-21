Prepare to see Red Bull Racing and David Coulthard return to SA
© Desmond Louw / Red Bull Cape Town Circuit
That's right, the Aston Martin Red Bull Racing F1 car will be returning on African soil again.
Legendary Formula 1 driver, David Coulthard is set to return to South Africa with the Aston Martin Red Bull Racing car on 29 March 2020, at the Heineken® F1 Joburg Festival.
The Festival will give fans the opportunity to see 2019 Formula 1 World Championship runner-up Valtteri Bottas and F1 legend David Coulthard tear through the streets of Sandton as they bring the Grand Prix atmosphere to the heart of the city.
The amazing exhibition will be a must-see for Gauteng and all African F1 fans, who will be immersed into the world of F1, as the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team, Aston Martin Red Bull Racing and Renault F1 teams roar above the reef at Africa’s first-ever F1 festival. The day will feature fun-filled activities catering for all, including a fan zone featuring interactive activations such as the ‘DHL esports Challenge’ and the ‘Pirelli Pit-Stop’ Challenge along with spectacular car displays including supercars, SA Karting, F1600 and historic single seaters.
The Heineken® F1 Joburg Festival will be broadcast live on SuperSport and will feature live track activity starting at 1:30pm with the main F1 Live car run commencing at 3:30pm. From 5pm, Festival-goers will be treated to live music, with the festival closing at 8pm.
Tickets are available from Computicket from R60 for a general admission ticket. To get amped on what you might expect from DC and Aston Martin Red Bull Racing, here's a look back:
David Coulthard thrills fans in South Africa