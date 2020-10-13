Fastest lap and podium finish for Max Verstappen in Germany
© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool
Aston Martin Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen didn't put a foot wrong en route to another podium in the Eifel Grand Prix at the Nürburgring, as Pierre Gasly scores more points for Scuderia AlphaTauri.
Published on
Max Verstappen took his fifth second place finish of the 2020 Formula 1 season with a strong drive in the Eifel Grand Prix, hosted at the famous Nürburgring circuit in western Germany.
Verstappen also collected an extra point for the fastest lap and a new circuit record, which the Dutch driver notched up on his final loop of the Nürburgring, as Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton took his 91st career victory to equal Michael Schumacher’s record. Renault's Daniel Ricciardo rounded out the podium in third.
The race at the Nürburgring, located in Germany's Eifel mountain range, was added to the 2020 Formula One calendar after the forced changes brought about by the global health situation and with rain and fog scuppering the first two practice sessions on Friday, all the teams and drivers had limited running prior to the sport's return to the circuit for the first time in seven years.
Despite the cold weather, the sight of around 20,000 fans lining the circuit warmed the hearts of many and helped to bring back a bit of normality in the world of F1.
Starting third on the grid, Verstappen did well to hold station as his tyres struggled for grip in the cold conditions and third became second for the Aston Martin Red Bull Racing driver when early race leader Valtteri Bottas dropped out with a suspected MGU-H issue.
Throughout the 60-lap race, Verstappen remained tantalisingly within reach of race leader Hamilon, but had to settle for second place at the flag to head into the next Grand Prix in Portugal a solid third in the Driver's Championship standings, on 147 points.
Whilst Verstappen's Aston Martin Red Bull Racing team-mate Alex Albon retired from the race, Scuderia AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly managed to come home a strong sixth place to continue his strong season and put his team just 13 points behind Ferrari in the World Constructors' Championship standings.