Check out Fabio Wibmer's prototype Canyon trial bike
© Hannes Berger
Take a look at the Canyon trial bike that Fabio designed from scratch and his Canyon Torque Enduro rig.
With the release ofFabio’s Home Office it’s time to take a closer look at the bikes Fabio Wibmer rides. We talked to the Austrian rider about the prototype Canyon Trial bike that he worked with the company to design and take a look at his Canyon Torque Enduro.
You designed the trial bike from scratch. What were you looking for?
Above all, it has to last. I have to be absolutely sure that no trick will break down. If stability and weight are right and combined with a cool geometry, then this is a good basis to continue working on the design.
Fabio Wibmer's prototype Canyon Trial bike
01/04
- Frame: Canyon Trial prototype
- Brakes: Magura MT7
- Drivechain: SRAM
- Tyres: Continental Air King
- Handlebar: SQlab prototype
- Stem: SQlab Prototype
- Pedals: Crankbrothers Stamp 3, Large
- Saddle: SQlab prototype
What parts of your bike are you particularly proud of?
Of course on the trial frame itself. And the newly developed SQlab handlebars are really cool. We have tested many other handlebars – especially in the trial area. We wanted to build it as stable as possible without having to change weight or shape. Our handlebar is extremely stable. A really cool piece.
How satisfied are you with the trial prototype?
We are still at the beginning of the development phase. The current situation has also slowed it down. But it is already mega stable and works well. When it comes to design, we are not quite where we want to go, but that will come.
When will the trial bike be available?
To be honest, we don't really know yet. It has to be really cool and I have to be 100 percent convinced. We don't want to sell anything before that. But it will likely happen in the next year or two.
Fabio Wibmer's Canyon Torque
01/05
- Frame: Canyon Torque, frame size Large
- Suspension: Öhlins fork & damper
- Wheels: DT Swiss
- Brakes: Magura MT7
- Drivechain: SRAM Eagle
- Tyres: Continental Baron
- Handlebar: SQlab prototype
- Stem: SQlab
- Pedals: Crankbrothers Stamp 3, Large
- Saddle: SQlab
How do you decide which bike to take out?
I always take the trial when I'm out in the city and jumping around on walls or something. And the enduro? Whenever I don't feel like trialing. Whether trails, city, skate park, freeride or downhill – the enduro is extremely versatile.
What does the enduro bike have to do for you?
It has to be agile, but still put something away. I rode some big bike things with the Torque and was thrilled with how it behaved. I also ride trails on the same bike at home.
Fabio Wibmer stats
- Height: 1.88m
- Weight: 80kg approx.
- Riding style: Rather rough and super technical
A tip that immediately improves the feeling on the bike?
Stem and handlebar. The two things really matter. A shorter stem totally changes the handling of the bike. The shorter the stem, the cooler and more agile the bike is. The part really matters a lot to make the bike feeling more comfortable. And the air pressure should fit: almost a flat tire is nothing, but it shouldn't be too hard either.
Which part of your bike is the quickest to KO?
The seat. In the Urban Freeride Videos the impacts are so hard that I bounce down so blatantly and the seat gives way first.
What must work on your bikes?
Brakes are really essential. They have to be sharp.
What could you do without on your bike?
Hmm ... Maybe a front tyre, then I can still hop on the rear tyre.