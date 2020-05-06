Check out Fabio Wibmer's prototype Canyon trial bike

With the release of Fabio’s Home Office it’s time to take a closer look at the bikes Fabio Wibmer rides. We talked to the Austrian rider about the prototype Canyon Trial bike that he worked with the company to design and take a look at his Canyon Torque Enduro.

Fabio Wibmer talks about his bikes © Hannes Berger

You designed the trial bike from scratch. What were you looking for?

Above all, it has to last. I have to be absolutely sure that no trick will break down. If stability and weight are right and combined with a cool geometry, then this is a good basis to continue working on the design.

Fabio Wibmer's prototype Canyon Trial bike

Canyon Trial Prototype © Hannes Berger 01 / 04

Frame: Canyon Trial prototype

Brakes: Magura MT7

Drivechain: SRAM

Tyres: Continental Air King

Handlebar: SQlab prototype

Stem: SQlab Prototype

Pedals: Crankbrothers Stamp 3, Large

Saddle: SQlab prototype

What parts of your bike are you particularly proud of?

Of course on the trial frame itself. And the newly developed SQlab handlebars are really cool. We have tested many other handlebars – especially in the trial area. We wanted to build it as stable as possible without having to change weight or shape. Our handlebar is extremely stable. A really cool piece.

SQlab handlebars and grips © Hannes Berger

How satisfied are you with the trial prototype?

We are still at the beginning of the development phase. The current situation has also slowed it down. But it is already mega stable and works well. When it comes to design, we are not quite where we want to go, but that will come.

Fabio still wants to work on the design of the bike © Hannes Berger

When will the trial bike be available?

To be honest, we don't really know yet. It has to be really cool and I have to be 100 percent convinced. We don't want to sell anything before that. But it will likely happen in the next year or two.

Fabio Wibmer's Canyon Torque

Canyon Torque Enduro Bike © Fabio Wibmer 01 / 05

Frame: Canyon Torque, frame size Large

Suspension: Öhlins fork & damper

Wheels: DT Swiss

Brakes: Magura MT7

Drivechain: SRAM Eagle

Tyres: Continental Baron

Handlebar: SQlab prototype

Stem: SQlab

Pedals: Crankbrothers Stamp 3, Large

Saddle: SQlab

How do you decide which bike to take out?

I always take the trial when I'm out in the city and jumping around on walls or something. And the enduro? Whenever I don't feel like trialing. Whether trails, city, skate park, freeride or downhill – the enduro is extremely versatile.

What does the enduro bike have to do for you?

It has to be agile, but still put something away. I rode some big bike things with the Torque and was thrilled with how it behaved. I also ride trails on the same bike at home.

Fabio Wibmer stats

Fabio Wibmer © Hannes Berger

Height: 1.88m

Weight: 80kg approx.

Riding style: Rather rough and super technical

A tip that immediately improves the feeling on the bike?

Stem and handlebar. The two things really matter. A shorter stem totally changes the handling of the bike. The shorter the stem, the cooler and more agile the bike is. The part really matters a lot to make the bike feeling more comfortable. And the air pressure should fit: almost a flat tire is nothing, but it shouldn't be too hard either.

Which part of your bike is the quickest to KO?

The seat. In the Urban Freeride Videos the impacts are so hard that I bounce down so blatantly and the seat gives way first.

The saddle often gets the brunt of the damage © Hannes Berger

What must work on your bikes?

Brakes are really essential. They have to be sharp.

What could you do without on your bike?