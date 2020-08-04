Check out how these women kick ass in games

Resident Evil 2 and 3 Remakes

Jill Valentine - Resident Evil Remakes © Capcom

The recent Resident Evil 2 and 3 Remakes focused around Jill Valentine who has become one of the most popular characters in the franchise. Not only were the remakes greatly praised, with Resident Evil 2 Remake even picking up four Game of the Year Award nominations including the much-coveted Game of the Year, but the games sold in excess of 7 million copies combined in their first week.

Half-Life Alyx

While it wasn’t the Half-Life 3 reveal the internet has been waiting for for over a decade, Half-Life Alyx certainly did impress even the most cynical critic and showed that not only does developer Valve still believe in the Half-Life franchise, but that VR games can be some much more than just tech demos. The game has sold almost a million copies in its first month and caused a massive spike in Oculus Headsets nearly 80% growth for the first quarter compared to the same period last year.

Mirror’s Edge

Faith Connors burst onto the scene in 2008 with Mirror’s Edge. Not only was the game a brand new genre for the masses since no one had really done a combat-free parkour style game, but it was also a huge move for gaming giant EA games who were not usually famous for gambling on new and novel IP’s and perhaps more famous for churning out annual sequels to franchises like FIFA and Madden. The original sold 2.5 million copies and spawned a sequel Mirror’s Edge: Catalyst a few years later.

Silent Hill 3

Heather Mason first appeared as a baby in the original Silent Hill and then later as the protagonist of Silent Hill 3. She was also loosely adapted in the 2006 film adaptation as Sharon Da Silva and has since appeared in the Dead by Daylight - Silent Hill DLC. While Silent Hill 3 could not match the sales numbers of Silent Hill 2 is still sold a very respectable 400,000 copies – considering the very niche psychological/horror genre

The Last of Us

Ellie - Last of Us 2 © Naughty Dog

One can’t mention games with a female lead and not mention Ellie from The Last of Us. While Ellie wasn’t the main protagonist of the original Last of Us since the majority of the game features Joel as the main character she still plays a large part of the game and you play as here entirely in the DLC Left Behind. The focus of the sequel Last of Us Part 2 is almost entirely on Ellie’s journey and search for revenge. As of June 2020, The Last of Us Part 2 had sold more than 4 million copies.