FIFA 21 Ultimate Team Co-op Guide: Essential co-operative tips and tricks

While FIFA has embraced co-op for many years, FIFA 21 is the first game in the series to let you play meaningful co-op matches in Ultimate Team. Buddy up with a pal and you can play Squad Battles and Rivals matches, jump into friendlies (although not Live FUT Friendlies) and grind Objectives and Weekend League qualification points. Co-op is great fun anyway, but if you really want to thrive then we recommend following our guide!

How to play co-op in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

FIFA 21's FUT in co-op can be a lot of fun © EA

While FIFA 21 Ultimate Team supports co-op, there are some restrictions. Press RT/R2 on any screen and you can jump into the co-op lobby and invite your friend, then select available activities. Here's what you can get up to:

Squad Battles - Play Squad Battles co-operatively to earn points towards your weekly total. The "captain" of the duo chooses the match you play, and the match counts as one of the 40 matches per week you can play to earn points.

Division Rivals - Playing Rivals together also uses up your weekly allocation of 30 matches. Matchmaking is based on the higher of your two Skill Ratings, but rewards and Skill Ranking increases will be similar to what you would earn playing solo at your normal level. If one player doesn't have matches left in their weekly allocation, neither of you can earn Rivals points, but you can still complete Objectives and earn coins and Weekend League qualification points.

Friendlies - Sadly you can't play co-op in Live FUT Friendlies, the home of the majority of FIFA 21's Objective grind, but you can play any of the couch modes, which is handy for knocking out other co-op Objectives.

With that out of the way, here's how to get the most from co-op play!

Communicate with your team-mate!

You'll need good communication skills in order to succeed © EA

It's possible to play FUT 21 co-op without voice comms, but if you want to get the most out of it, you really need to be talking to each other. Whether you're trying to repel Ultimate-level attacking AI in Squad Battles or you're struggling to break down a 1-depth drop-back opponent in Rivals, planning and coordinating your behaviour will make all the difference.

Before you start a match, discuss your strengths and weaknesses. If your buddy is a clinical finisher, it makes sense to prioritise giving them the best opportunities in attack. And if you know you're a rush-of-blood-to-the-head kind of defender, tell the other person in advance so that they can try to rein you in whenever the opponent starts to hit you on the counter.

Good communication also allows you to execute planned moves in attack to break down opponents. The very best solo players can use tools like Player Lock to create space on their own, but for most of us that feels like trying to pat your head and rub your tummy while filling in a tax return. With two players working together though, it's relatively straightforward to create similar overloads and disrupt opposing defences.

How to defend in FUT co-op

A good defense is often ignored by blinkered FIFA players © EA

Counter-attacks are often lethal in FIFA 21, and facing up to them in co-op can be a double-edged sword. Yes, the extra human-controlled player means you aren't as reliant on AI positioning and player switching, but the flipside is that AI positioning is often better than you can achieve manually. As a result, two players grabbing the nearest defender and moving them around at the same time can leave big gaps and keep attackers onside when they might otherwise be caught out. Not great.

The trick is to communicate well and to trust the AI to help you out. If you're playing a formation with two Central Defensive Midfielders (CDMs), try to grab control of them rather than the Centre-Backs (CBs). Let the AI manoeuvre the CBs to contain the attack while one of you closes down the ball and the other shuts off the obvious passing lane. This will often stifle the attack, leaving your opponent to force a pass (and hopefully cede possession) or turn away from goal to find an open player.

If your CDMs are nowhere near the action and you have to control the CBs, then the main thing is not to run towards the ball. Fall back towards the penalty area, keeping your shape, and wait for the attacker to try something. Without space behind you to play the ball into, they will likely be forced to go wide or halt their advance. As always, be clear with your team-mate what you are doing. And if it does look like the opponent is going to break past you, don't be afraid to throw in a foul. Referees are pretty lenient in FIFA 21, so unless it's a very clear goalscoring opportunity near or beyond the 18-yard line, you won't see red.

How to attack in FUT co-op

A good offense leads to victories, and victories grind XP © EA

Attacking play in FUT co-op can be one of the most rewarding experiences in FIFA 21 if you and your team-mate are on the same wavelength.

First off, the traditional attacking patterns are more flexible and effective. Think about the common breakaway attack through the centre of the pitch with a two-striker formation. Usually the ball is fired into one player, who then uses LB+A / L1+X to initiate a one-two with their strike partner. That player then tries to squirm free of a closing CB and fire a through ball into space so their partner can score.

What tends to happen in solo play is that the attack breaks down because the player receiving the one-two either moves unimaginatively or is closed down and can't release the pass in time. But in co-op, you both have full manual control of these two players. The player receiving the one-two pass can vary their position more easily to receive the ball and evade defenders, and the striker aiming to break away can angle their run differently to give their partner more time to line up the perfect through ball. Critically, if both of you know in advance what you plan to do, you can absolutely bamboozle the defence. Why not have the player receiving the one-two pass dummy it (hold R1/RB) while the other player runs diagonally beyond them rather than straight ahead? Chances are the defender won't know which way to turn and you will have a clearer path ahead.

Things get even spicier once you start creating manual overloads down one side of the pitch. Try taking control of a striker when your winger is barrelling down the touchline and move out to join them. This usually gives you a two-versus-one against the full-back. Now one of two things will happen. Your opponent -- whether AI or human controlled -- will see this and probably grab hold of their CB to shadow the striker's movement. This leaves space in the centre of the pitch for your other striker or Central Attacking Midfielder (CAM) to receive the ball. But if they are wary of that and don't react, then you will simply be able to pass your way round the full-back and bear down on the penalty area.

Extra FUT co-op tips and tricks

Similarly to many years past, Chelsea has an excellent FIFA team © EA

If you've been following along so far, you'll realise that there isn't anything too magical about good FUT co-op play -- the trick is just talking to each other and using your communication and coordination to create extra space. However, there are a few other little things we recommend, so we'll leave you with these:

Goal kick deceptions - Keeping possession from a goal kick in FIFA 21 is much easier now you can call someone short to receive the ball, but opponents will still move up in the hope of catching you out. Take advantage of this by calling someone short, waiting to see which attacker moves out of position to contain the short kick, then having your co-op partner run into that space to receive a simple pass.

Throw-in hijinx - Losing the ball from a throw-in always hurts. Co-op makes it much easier to hold onto it though. Usually the game gives you a couple of AI-controlled options. Use your co-op partner to add a third, then move them around a bit, use a fake throw (X + A on Xbox, square plus X on PlayStation) and then throw to whoever's left open while the opposing team chases shadows.

Short free kicks and corners - Shooting or looking for a cross from set-pieces is a lottery in FIFA 21. You are much better off playing the ball short, but sometimes it can be difficult to find the right pass. Make it a lot easier by calling players short and bringing in a manually controlled player as well. And don't be afraid to go backwards if there is no good forward pass. Drawing the opponent away from their penalty area to create space behind is a better way to attack in co-op anyway.

Cutbacks for goals - We often find it's tempting to smash in a low driven cross (RB+B / R1+circle) for a volleyed auto goal when playing solo, but in co-op it's better to coordinate cutbacks. Have one player as the winger bring the ball to the touchline and dance through the penalty area towards the six-yard box, while the other player fakes one way and then moves back to receive the ball and shoot. Practicing is key here. Like all good strike partnerships, you want to know what kind of moves your attacking partner will make so that you know which run is deceptive and where he or she is actually going to position themselves to receive the pass.