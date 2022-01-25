4 top tips to being competitive in FIFA22

South Africa's Thabo 'YvngSavage' Moloi has four simple rules he follows to ensure he maximizes his game time and achieves at the highest level. If you’re jumping into FIFA22 competitively for the first time, here is his advice to help you level up your performance:

01 Prioritise time and motivation

YvngSavage says he plays FIFA as much as he can. He’ll dedicate time every single day to the game. When he’s not focusing on performance, he’ll jump into matches with his friends for a bit of fun. When your “job” is playing FIFA, it is necessary to play as much as possible. However, if you’re looking to level up, YvngSavage says just focus on prioritising some time to the game each day. Even if you’re jumping on your console for an hour each day or just one match - consistency is key. It’s also important to ensure you have motivation for the time you dedicate to the game. “My will to keep getting better keeps me motivated to play FIFA every day”, says YvngSavage. Maybe your motivation is that insane play you pulled off last season or your best gaming friend is wanting to enter a 2 v 2 tournament - whatever that motivation is, remember it!

02 Figure out what you like about FIFA22 and what you need to work on

Skill moves have been a staple of FIFA with a few new ones being added into the mix with each new title. YvngSavage says his favourite thing about FIFA22 is the skill moves, which allow you to outplay your opponents with moves like a Four-Touch Turn, Scoop Turn Fake, First-Time Spin and Skilled Bridge. For YvngSavage, the skill moves have been his favourite thing about FIFA22 so far and it’s important to find that thing about the game you love the most, as it fires your passion. On the flip side though, you also need to critically examine your play and pick one particular thing you want to work on during your time in the game. For the South African FIFA star, his focus, for now, will be attacking in delayed gameplay.

“It has been tough playing against overseas opponents, like the players in Egypt, on 200+ ping. I find it hard to adapt to the slow gameplay. I’ve changed my focus now to work on attacking in delayed gameplay. I feel like I can perform at my best if I can play the same way I play on a normal connection.”

FIFA 22 © EA Sports

03 Be strategic in your team selection

For most FIFA22 players, FIFA22 Ultimate Team is where most spend their time playing. You collect players to form your dream team. It isn’t only about the big name players though, you want to compile a team that gels well on the field so you need to pay close attention to the various attributes of each player. YvngSavage spends a lot of his time playing FUT because he earns rewards building his own team. He also enjoys the managerial aspect of figuring out what formations and players are right for the team. However, when jumping into competitive games he needs to select an existing real world team, as do most competitors. His suggestion is the think a bit outside the box:

“Many competitors tend to choose the best team on FIFA at that moment (this is usually easy to find on various websites which share best team lists). For me, rather than just choosing the best team it is important to find the most balanced team. A great example is France or PSG.”

Put in the time and effort. Be willing to improve all the time. Thabo 'Yvng Savage' Moloi

04 Set realistic goals

Wanting to be the best FIFA22 player in South Africa for the season is a realistic goal for someone like YvngSavage, but for new competitors rather than going for one big long term goal, set yourself a host of short term goals that are easy to obtain. A realistic goal would be to get through the first round of a competition, or to improve your overall ranking for the season. “It’s important to set goals for yourself to give yourself the best experience in the game. If you don’t achieve your goals, you can always work on improving yourself as a player to eventually achieve those goals,” he says. This year his goal is to win more tournaments and ultimately play the best game he can.