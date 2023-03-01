Four up-and-coming South African FIFA Players to watch in 2023

During the past few years a few select players have risen to prominence both in the South African and international competitive FIFA scenes. Julio ‘Beast’ Bianchi and Kaylan Moodley both represented the country on the global stage, ensuring more eyeballs were directed to the southern most tip of Africa. Thabo ‘YvngSavage’ Moloi made history by becoming the first Red Bull Esports Athlete on the continent. All three of these gents continue to fly the national flag high as they play one of the most beloved esports titles at the top level.

However, South Africa has a plethora of incredible FIFA talent and 2023 promises to turn even more names into household ones. Retired professional FIFA player, renowned FIFA shoutcaster and coach, Wasim Rajah says there are four players to watch in 2023:

01 Aasim Lamara

Aasim Lamara © Supplied

18 year old Aasim Lama is currently a professional player signed to the Orlando Pirates esports team. He’s the current VS Gaming Season 5 Champion and also was the winner of the FGS Africa Qualifier 2. What many folks might not know about Aasim is that he has a semi professional footballing background. Wasim says not much needs to be said about Aasim as most of his talking is done on the (virtual) pitch: “He’s young, skillful and he has a really high skill ceiling. His semi pro footballing background also gives him an edge because he is able to read the game extremely well.”

02 Zaid April

Zaid April © Supplied

Zaid April has started 2023 with a bang. The young player claimed The Toyota Gaming Engine’s Virtual Chief Challenge Championship and is also part of the South African Football Association’s team representing South Africa in the FIFAe Nations play-ins. Zaid broke onto the South African FIFA scene last year and was very quickly picked up and signed to esports power house Goliath Gaming.

Wasim says Zaid is a talking point in most local competitive circles: “Zaid is extremely dedicated and talented. He also has the drive to succeed. He gives a lot of his time to the game and practices extremely hard. His play style can be described as “fearless” and now, being on a team with Julio “Beast” Bianchi as his mentor, he is definitely going to rise to great heights.”

03 Masoom Fakie

Masoom Fakie © Supplied

It seems disingenuous to list Masoom Fakie as an “up and coming” FIFA player. He is a stalwart of the South African FIFA community and has consistently performed over the years as the title has developed. His 2023 began with a blow, after Bravado Gaming, the organisation he has represented for some time, chose to let go of their FIFA division. Leaving Masoom as a free agent. Regardless, his results speak for themselves with Masoom finishing second in the recent VS Gaming Competition and claiming the win at the start of the year in the ACGL Cup held at the Radisson Red Hotel in Cape Town. Wasim was Masoom’s team manager at Bravado Gaming and is insistent that he is a player to watch this year: “I realise mentioning Masoom may seem a little bit biassed coming from me but his consistency and mindset tells me he still has a lot to give to the game and his best years could be ahead of him.”

04 Cameron Klink

Cameron Klink © Supplied

Cameron Klink is the final FIFA player on our list of ones to watch. 2023 will be the first full year of competition for Cameron, who has already secured a spot in the Final 16 of the SAFAe Cup and is signed to DSG Gaming. Wasim says he believes Cameron may be on an upward trajectory: “CamK broke onto the scene with a string of good LAN appearances. His attacking prowess and skill make him such a tough player to compete against. This is more or less his first proper year competing and he’s already keeping the big boys on their toes. With more experience and more events under his belt, we could see the rise of another top player. CamK is definitely another one to watch!”