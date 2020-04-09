FIFA tournaments you can enter to keep you busy right now
© Felipe Gabriel / Red Bull Content Pool
While traditional sport has taken a back seat in South Africa, esports has become the go-to for entertainment when you’re stuck on your couch. Get involved:
Local tournament organisers have come up with fun new tournaments for any gamer that not only provide you with some fun but also give back to the community.
Here are 3 FIFA tournaments anyone can enter, right now:
The #KickCovid Charity Cup
ACGL has partnered with Simon Orgill, ViNCO Gaming and Grant Hinds to launch their #KickCovid Charity Cup. The FIFA20 competition will take place on Playstation and there is an entry fee to compete. Players need to pay R50 to enter a qualifier. All proceeds from the entry fees go towards two charities: Home From Home and The Haven Night Shelter, to assist during Lockdown. The tournament starts on Monday 12 April and qualifiers will run the whole week, with the grand final taking place on Sunday 19 April. The winning player takes home a cool R5000 in cash with second and third place also pocketing some money. You can find out more on how to enter here.
Vodacom SuperCup Series
Super Rugby and Vodacom have partnered up to keep their rugby athletes busy during lock down - by playing games! Some of South Africa’s best rugby players from the Blue Bulls, Sharks and Stormers are all tossing the ball aside and picking up a console to compete in the SuperCup Series. Each week pro players will compete against one another while gamers can sign up to compete in an online tournament that offers up prizes for the top 3 players, including Vodacom Super Rugby Marvel shirts, Samsung smartphones and data. The winning gamer will battle it out against the professional rugby player, for bragging rights. Gamers can sign up on the Mettlestate website. The games will be recorded and packaged into an online show for fans who want to watch the action.
Bring Back Sports
Glenn Kisela and popular music blogger Texx and the City announced their Bring Back Sports initiative a few weeks ago. The idea was to assist Covid-19 relief efforts. The tournament kicks off on 11 April and includes FIFA in the mix. More like a short format league, the competition will run over two weekends every month for 3 months. If you want to play you’ll be able to enter the tournament by paying a small entry fee. The organisers have said that various musicians and the top FIFA players in the country will be competing. At this time there isn’t any word on who will be participating and prizes are still to be confirmed. The money raised is set to help those in the music industry who have suffered during lock down with live gigs being cancelled. According to BizCommunity there will be a unique BUSQR code setup and donations can be made to support the musicians. Registration details still need to be confirmed, but you can follow Texx and the City on twitter for updates.