FIFA tournaments you can enter to keep you busy right now

Super Rugby and Vodacom have partnered up to keep their rugby athletes busy during lock down - by playing games! Some of South Africa’s best rugby players from the Blue Bulls, Sharks and Stormers are all tossing the ball aside and picking up a console to compete in the SuperCup Series. Each week pro players will compete against one another while gamers can sign up to compete in an online tournament that offers up prizes for the top 3 players, including Vodacom Super Rugby Marvel shirts, Samsung smartphones and data. The winning gamer will battle it out against the professional rugby player, for bragging rights. Gamers can sign up on the

. The games will be recorded and packaged into an online show for fans who want to watch the action.