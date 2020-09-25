FIFA21 - what to expect

We asked him and his Goliath Gaming teammate Julio 'Beast' Bianchi to share the dirt on the new game:

As competitive FIFA players, were there any changes in the new game that got you excited?

YvngSavage: The first change I saw that I really liked was the tackling. On first impressions it looks like there is an improvement from the current game. The players don’t run offside like they always do in FIFA20.

Beast: There were a few changes in the Beta that I liked. Being able to press high and be more attacking seems like it can work better - which is my style. I noticed that you can chain more skill moves at once which adds something special to anyone’s game. Crossing is also back which adds another factor into chance creation.

Let’s distinguish between casual players and competitive esports players for a minute. What aspects of FIFA21 do you think will appeal to the casuals and what do you think the stand outs for competitive players will be?

YvngSavage: In my opinion, casuals don’t play the game the same way competitive players do. Comp players will always play according to the meta. Casuals are going to love FIFA21, it is a very promising game and they’ll enjoy the fun element.

Beast: I think casual players will love this new free flowing, fast paced sort of style. From what I noticed, and I hope it stays this way, passing is much better and the Barcelona Tiki Taka style could work this year, perhaps. Competitive players want to play a fast paced, end to end style of football with high pressing and different ways to outscore your opponent. They also want to be able to switch players much better. This FIFA might be the one for that, if everything stays on track.

When the game drops in early October, what new features are you most excited about testing out on your opponents?

YvngSavage: There is a new set of skill moves I’d personally like to add to my games. I believe the addition will allow me to be a bit more unpredictable in my play style.

Beast: When the full game comes out I’m excited to find new ways to attack and break down my opponent. I was to have the deadliest attack, as always. I’ll also be looking to implement some new skill moves to my inventory.

Any overall thoughts on what FIFA21 will offer, now that you’ve had a chance to play the Beta?

YvngSavage: The Beta was good. However, it is an earlier build of the game for people to get a feel, things will change between the beta and release, so it is going to be a bit difficult. I’m looking forward to playing the final product!

Beast: I think FIFA21 has all the potential in the world to be a great FIFA title. Especially if there are a few minor tweaks on the final game and feedback from Beta players gets taken into consideration. I’m so excited for the full release and being able to compete again. Every FIFA game brings new challenges and new faces. I look forward to see who will be stepping forward and stepping up this time.