What JabhiM and DaXpt learnt from competing abroad

STREET FIGHTER: GET DANGEROUS

“I think my performance could have been better, but it was definitely an improvement on 2019 and can only go up from here. The only way to be able to be the best is to travel more and get that high level experience. At this event, I found a crucial lesson that the fighting games community in South Africa has been lacking is to make themselves dangerous for pros. We need to start playing the match up correctly, we haven’t analysed the match ups correctly and once we do we will improve our knowledge of the game ten fold.” - JabhiM

TEKKEN: BE MORE PATIENT

"One of the important lessons I learnt from playing Kumite is that the best in the world play in a completely different way to us. They’re far more patient and then use their movement aggressively. They’re able to make you whiff a lot of moves. If you’re pressing to get in they’ll add a quick side step or back dash which will cause you to whiff or get punished. They’re not pressing buttons the whole time but rather focusing on movement pressure with a smart use of buttons. I need to learn how to play more like that as opposed to our South African style, because we press a lot. Some of our set ups do work. I caught some high level players. However, when you’re playing your top players they won’t fall for it more than once and the next time you try something funny they’re going to punish you and they’re going to punish you hard." - DaXpt

TEKKEN: IMPROVE STRING RECOGNITION

"I also need to improve my string recognition. I knew for a while this was something I needed to work on and have been doing that, but going to Vegas just cemented this. Often when you throw out a string with a high you’ll get ducked and launched for it, so you need to be able to stagger your moves well and not be predictable. I received some feedback from a pro player that I ran in a pattern - he was able to pick up the pattern and use it to beat me. Keeping this in mind, you need to use the full array of moves available to your character. You can’t be lacking or using patterns, even if you’re nervous, you need to calm down, think about what the best option is and not just throw things out." - DaXpt

TEKKEN: IMPROVE KEEP OUT

"I now want to work on improving my keep out game as well. When playing the top players you can’t really just go in, you need to take into consideration what moves can come out at what range and how you’re going to make stuff whiff and they do the same. It becomes a neutral dance. It’s a useful tool and it’s something I can bring back to South Africa, hopefully other players will try it and see the use of such movement instead of just press to get in and press for mix ups. I also really enjoyed the ranked experience in the USA. We don’t really play ranked much in South Africa. But I can see why they enjoy it in the States. The pace that you can find games with players at your level is unmatched. I ended up doing a ranked speed run where I could find game after game. I had a 90 win streak at one point, the highest I’ve ever achieved in Tekken.” DaXpt