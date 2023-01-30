REVIEW: Fire Emblem: Engage

Oh boy, where do I even begin with Fire Emblem: Engage? But before I gush about all the new features and improvements, let's talk about what makes a Fire Emblem game.

01 OVERVIEW

For those unfamiliar, the Fire Emblem series is all about tactical battles, where you control a squad of characters with unique abilities and stats, and try to out manoeuvre and defeat your enemies on a grid-based battlefield. But what sets Fire Emblem apart from other tactics games is the emphasis on story and character development. Each character in your squad is fully fleshed-out and has their own personality, backstory, and motivations. And as you progress through the game, you'll have opportunities to interact with and build relationships with your comrades, which can lead to all sorts of interesting and dramatic twists and turns.

So with that in mind, let's talk about Engage. The story of Engage is set in the kingdom of Arcania, where the ruling monarchy is on the brink of collapse. The king and his advisors are corrupt and ineffective, and the country is being torn apart by internal strife and foreign invaders. But amidst all this chaos, there is a glimmer of hope: a group of young and idealistic soldiers, led by the brave and charismatic Prince Elden, who is determined to restore order and justice to their homeland.

One of the things I love about Engage's story is how it manages to be both epic and personal at the same time. On the one hand, you've got all the big, sweeping conflicts and battles that you'd expect from a fantasy story. But at the same time, you've also got all these smaller, more intimate moments where you get to know your characters and see how they're affected by the events around them.

02 GAMEPLAY

But enough about the story, let's talk about the gameplay. If you're a veteran of the series, you'll be right at home with Engage's mechanics. But even if you're new to Fire Emblem, you'll find that Engage is one of the most accessible entries in the series. The tutorials do a great job of introducing you to the basics of movement, combat, and character development, and the difficulty level is just right for players of all skill levels.

One of the things that I really appreciate about Engage is how it takes the best elements of previous Fire Emblem games and builds on them. For example, the weapon triangle from previous games is back in full force, but now there are more weapons and abilities to choose from, which makes for more interesting and varied battles. And the relationship-building mechanics from previous games have been expanded upon, with more options for interacting with your comrades and more opportunities to see how your choices affect the story.

ART AND MUSIC

Another thing I love about Engage is the art style and music. The art style is gorgeous, and the character designs are some of the best in the series. The music is also fantastic, and the battle themes are particularly epic.

03 CONCLUSION

Fire Emblem: Engage is an outstanding game that will be enjoyed by both veterans of the series and newcomers. The story is engaging, the gameplay is challenging and rewarding, and the art and music are fantastic. It's truly a fantastic game and I would recommend it to anyone. I'm giving it a solid 9/10. So, if you're a fan of strategy games and enjoy a good story, Fire Emblem: Engage is one you don't want to miss.