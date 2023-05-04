Five must-see artists in South Africa right now

Get ready for an unforgettable night of music, art, and culture at Red Bull Unlocked Johannesburg! This highly anticipated event will bring together some of the most talented and electrifying artists from around the country for a one-night-only extravaganza at Victoria Yards. Read on to learn more about some of the incredible talent who will be performing at the event.

01 Asvnte

Asvnte, a DJ and record producer from Durban, Kwa-Zulu Natal, is an up-and-coming independent artist who creates infectious vibes. His unique sound, fusing hip-hop, alternative RnB, and house elements, has captivated many, and his latest singles "Mula" and "Mina" featuring 031 Choppa are taking the airwaves by storm. During the pandemic, Asvnte collaborated with JXY to create music that tells a story.

02 Atmos Blaq

Atmos Blaq, the talented African electronic musician popularly known as Samukelo Shembe, was born and raised in Soweto. A self-taught producer who learned music production and mixing programs from his father, he has made a name for himself in the Afro house music scene. He has had two successful singles, "Till We Meet Again" and "Dyspepsia," which have surpassed 50k and 30k streams on Spotify, respectively. Industry heavyweights like BlackCoffee, Themba, Shimza, and Ryan Muargatroyd support him, and his unreleased work has been featured in popular shows such as Uzalo, The Queen, and Date my family.

03 BLXCKIE

BLXCKIE, a 23-year-old South African rapper, singer, and producer from Durban, has become a prominent figure in African hip-hop and trap soul. He released his debut album "B4NOW" in May 2021, followed by "B4NOW DELUXE" in August of the same year. He has toured Nigeria, Kenya, and Tanzania and collaborated with CKay and Oxlade on hit songs "By Your Side" and "Joy." BLXCKIE won Best Freshman of 2021 at the South African Hip Hop Awards and Best Hip Hop Album for "B4NOW" at the 28th South African Music Awards in 2022. He has also been nominated for BET Hip Hop Awards for Best International Flow and AFRIMA for Best Male Artist in Southern Africa and Best Artist, Duo or Group in African Hip Hop.

04 Daliwonga

Daliwonga, a Soweto native, has been immersed in music from a young age, thanks to his father's passion for singing. His breakthrough moment came in 2019 when he collaborated on the song "Yelele," which broke boundaries. This led to the release of an EP in November 2019, featuring the hit song "Friends with Benefits" and others. He met DJ Maphorisa in January 2020, and they released "Uyang'testa" later that year, which further boosted his career. Daliwonga's star continued to rise with the release of popular hits like "Izolo" and "Abo Mvelo," making him a rising star in the music industry.

05 DJ Buhle

DJ Buhle, a highly talented and multifaceted artist born and bred in Johannesburg, has been at the forefront of the music industry since the early 2000s. In 2019, she won the award for Best Female DJ in the country at the DMASA Awards and is recognized as one of the top 10 female DJs in the continent's deep house subgenre. As a producer, she boasts a discography of five hot EPs with over 15 tracks featuring collaborations with renowned producers from Germany to the USA. DJ Buhle continues to inspire and collaborate with even more producers through her recently formed record label, Bezulu Records.

06 GET TO SEE THEM ALL IN ONE NIGHT

